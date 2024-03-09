Men's tennis welcomes No. 29 Louisville and Tennessee Tech for a Sunday Doubleheader





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. No. 39 Middle Tennessee men's tennis will host a doubleheader with No. 29 Louisville at 1:00 PM CT and Tennessee Tech at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 10 at the new Outdoor Tennis Facility on campus, weather permitting. Admission is free and there is parking available for fans in Greenland Lot A. See the map below for more information. The Blue Raiders are coming off a road win at USF 4-3 on Wednesday. As a team, the Blue Raiders have 59 singles victories. Leo Raquin has 11 singles wins this season and has defeated six ranked opponents. Ondrej Horak is not far behind with 10 singles wins. Freshmen Jakub Kroslak has a 9-2 singles record so far this season. Raquin and Horak are both 13-2 in doubles and 12-2 in doubles this season, respectively. Promotions – Tennis Rally Towel Giveaway

– Meat sweat Food truck

-Cedar Glade brews Game 20: Middle Tennessee (12-7, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Louisville (11-4, 0-0 ACC) – Sunday, March 10 at 1:00 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility (weather permitting)

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. Louisville – The MTSU-Louisville matchup would be the 29th meeting between the two programs. The Blue Raiders lead the series 20-8.

– MTSU is 11-2 at home against the Cardinal.

– Borendame is 4-3 against the Cardinal. Exploring the cardinals -Louisville is 11-4 on the season and ranked No. 29 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. In the last game, the Cardinal defeated EKU 4-0.

– The Cardinal return five players from last season. UofL added six freshmen to the team this year. The returners combined for 47 wins in singles and 38 wins in doubles last year.

-Louisville has one doubles and two singles players ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings: No. 9 Etienne Donnet/Natan Rodrigues, No. 33 Donnet and No. 76 Will Mayew. Game 21: Middle Tennessee (12-7, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Tennessee Tech (11-4, 0-0 Horizon) – Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility (weather permitting)

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. Tennessee Tech – The MTSU-Louisville matchup would be the 42nd meeting between the two programs. The Blue Raiders lead the series 35-6.

– MTSU is 17-0 at home against the Cardinal.

– Borendame is 4-0 against the Golden Eagles. Looking for the Golden Eagles -Tennessee Tech is 0-6 this season. The Golden Eagles lost 4-0 to Arkansas in the last game.

– The Golden Eagles return just one player from last season. TTU brought four freshmen and two transfers to this year's team. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseans' tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter(MT_MensTennis) and Instagram(MT_MensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2024/3/9/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-welcome-no-29-louisville-and-tennessee-tech-for-a-sunday-doubleheader.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos