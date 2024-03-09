USC DC D'Anton Lynn wants to 'maximize' LB Eric Gentry's skills for 2024





One of the biggest keys to unlocking the turnaround for USC's defense in 2024 lies at linebacker Erik Gentry, one of the most unique defensive players in the country at 6-foot-4. USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn took time to discuss Gentry's potential during his interview with the Peristyle Podcast on Thursday. Gentry's weight gain journey has always been the first step in his growth as a player, a big emphasis last season and again in 2024, something new linebackers coach Matt Entz commented on last month. Lynn provided a positive update on Gentry's work in the weight department. “He's gained some weight since I've been here,” Lynn said. “Hopefully it continues to rise.” Lynn noted during his Peristyle Podcast appearance that there are three linebacker roles in his plan: MIKE, WILL and the Sam position. Lynn stated that the primary defense will be a nickel formation with a MIKE and WILL, but when the nickel comes off the field he will be replaced by the Sam linebacker. While it's unclear where any of USC's linebackers will play next season, Gentry has the versatility to play them all. “From an athletic standpoint, he's a guy who can play Sam, MIKE or WILL,” Lynn said with a smile. “I'm excited to see him in person this spring and see how he fits into this defense because he has unique skills and things you can't coach. He's got to learn the scheme. We'll learn it a little bit.” we see that we are on the field where he fits, but he is a man who is not going to do one thing. He's a guy who can do too many things, so we're going to make sure we try to maximize his skill set.” Gentry finished the 2023 season with 26 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble over 12 games with limited starting opportunities. Gentry missed all of spring camp in 2023 while recovering from ankle surgery following a 2022 injury. Gentry will be part of a veteran core along with Oklahoma State's Mason Cobb and Oregon State's Easton Macarenas-Arnold, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. BECOME A VIP MEMBER OF USCFOOTBALL.COM TODAY! You can subscribe now for 30% off the regular annual membership price! Don't miss a chance to get the best USC Trojan athletics coverage in the world at a huge discount! Click this link to go to our sign up page and once you're in you'll have 365 day access to all our VIP content, the Peristyle premium message board (the oldest and busiest Trojan football message board out there), our weekly insider War Room features and much more! UCLA hit a home run with the hiring of prodigy Lynn, 34, the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, last season, quickly becoming a popular name in coaching circles. D'Anton had coached exclusively in the NFL before joining the Bruins staff this season. He came over from the Baltimore Ravens, where he had served as safeties coach. Lynn and his scheme stymied Riley's offense in UCLA's 38-20 win over the Trojans at the Coliseum. The Texas native took a UCLA defense that ranked 87th nationally in total defense the year before, to No. 11 in the country. Lynn also turned the Bruins into one of the best run-stopping teams in the country, ranking No. 2 nationally in rushing at 69.6 yards per game. UCLA's defense allowed nearly 30 points per game in 2022, making a huge jump to No. 16 in scoring defense (18.1 points per game).

