Men's Tennis Kicks Off with Arkansas Road Swing – University of South Carolina Athletics





Fayetteville, Ark. No. 24 South Carolina men's tennis begins a three-match road swing on Sunday, heading to Arkansas to take on the Razorback. The match kicks off at 1:00 PM ET and will air as part of the Cracked Racquets SEC Crosscourt Cast on ESPN+. The match will take place at the Billingsley Tennis Center and admission is free. Those who are not present can watch live streaming here with live stats available here. Gamecock notables South Carolina is ranked No. 24 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and has a 6-7 overall record and an 0-2 record in conference play.

In singles, senior Toby Samuel is the highest-ranked Gamecock at No. 49. He is 6-4 from the top of the lineup this season and is riding a three-match singles win streak heading into the weekend.

is the highest-ranked Gamecock at No. 49. He is 6-4 from the top of the lineup this season and is riding a three-match singles win streak heading into the weekend. Junior Casey No is also ranked number 96 in singles. He is 18-15 overall and 6-6 in doubles this season. His final match was a win over then No. 87 Togan Tokac of Texas A&M that Hoole claimed in three sets.

is also ranked number 96 in singles. He is 18-15 overall and 6-6 in doubles this season. His final match was a win over then No. 87 Togan Tokac of Texas A&M that Hoole claimed in three sets. Together, Hoole and Samuel are ranked number 10 in the ITA doubles rankings. The duo is 7-1 combined this season with a 6-1 record from the No. 1 position. They are currently on a seven-game win streak, including ranked wins over Nos. 14 and 5. Scouting the Razorbacks The Razorbacks are 12-4 this season and currently sit at No. 45 in the ITA team rankings. They have played just one conference game so far this season, with a loss to then-No. 5 Tennessee, and will favor Vanderbilt before taking on the Gamecocks on Sunday.

Gerard Planelles has led the team from the top of the lineup this season, where he is 5-5. He has an overall record of 12-8.

Bozo Barun was the starting No. 2 for the Razorbacks with a 6-4 dual record and 5-4 from the second spot in the lineup.

The only Razorbacks in the ITA rankings are Melvin Manuel and Jared Horwood, who come in at No. 63 in doubles. The duo is 5-5 overall and 4-5 from the top of the lineup. Series history South Carolina leads the all-time series against Arkansas 24-11 and has won 12 of the last 13 meetings.

The two teams first met in 1987, when the Gamecocks won 8-1.

South Carolina has the franchise's longest win streak with nine wins from 2011 to 2018.

Arkansas' last win of the series was a 5-2 result in Fayetteville in 2019.

Under head coach Jos Coffeethe Gamecocks are 12-1 against Arkansas. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).

