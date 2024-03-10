Las Vegas youth hockey groups accuse the VGK operator of crowding out independent teams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting knocked down and getting back up is an art even harder to master on solid ice.

Nathan Emens said his nine- and eleven-year-olds learned that art without spending a lot of money.

Youth hockey is their life, Emens said on a Central Valley street, speaking of his children's passion. (We paid) significantly less than what we saw elsewhere, maybe a tenth.

They play for the Las Vegas Ice Warriors, an independent nonprofit youth ice hockey program that Gina Usufzy founded in 2017. She said the idea came about after her first-born child started playing on the ice in 2012.

There was a hockey community here, but it was very small. You wouldn't have known about it, Usufzy said, sitting at a patio table outside station 8 News Nows. I remember talking to a parent one day and they said, we just can't afford that equipment. They weren't going to spend six, seven hundred dollars on brand new equipment so their kid could try hockey, only to find out a week later that the kid doesn't even want it and you can't return it because your kid is already there sweated in.

So she went out and found that equipment. At one point, donations piled up and flooded parts of her garage until she was able to secure a cage in the former Fiesta Ice Arena.

That arena was also home to the Ice Warriors from the beginning. Now, however, Usufzy has a new landlord, who she said is pushing her out and helping herself move in.

The Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) partnered with Agora Realty, a Californian developer, in November 2023 as the operator of the Fiesta Ice Arenas. The hotel and casino portion of Fiesta Station was demolished earlier that summer to make way for a $20 million, 100,000-square-foot building. -foot facility expected to contain two sheets of ice for 3,000 spectators, called Hylo Park. It is part of a larger $380 million redevelopment project in the area.

At an October press conference unveiling the plans, former NHL goaltender Darren Eliot said: “We're here to make sure the kids can continue to play hockey.

He now receives his salary from VGK as Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations.

He is also the president of NAHA, or the Nevada Amateur Hockey Association. It is the governing body for amateur hockey in the state.

They are like an HOA for hockey, Usufzy said.

She was one of the NAHA voting members under the previous Fiesta Ice Arena operator, but lost it after operational hands changed. Each vote is presented to an active, amateur ice hockey association in the state of Nevada, according to the NAHA Directory.

There are only four ice skating rinks in the Vegas Valley. Most of them are operated by VGK: City National Arena in Summerlin, America First Center in Henderson, and now the Fiesta Ice Arena in North Las Vegas.

Eliot does not get a vote as president. The programs within the ice rinks operated by VGK do.

Because they own the most rinks, the majority of the rinks in this city, it's all their people, and he essentially controls their paychecks, Usufzy said. There are no checks and balances, right? If they want a statute to say this, they have the manpower to do it.

She needed a positive voice to expand or become a travel program that would make the approximately 200 children on her nine teams eligible for state and national championships. The other voting members denied her, she said, citing NAHA bylaws for new member associations, even though it has been an existing team for years.

Now what little ice time she has left isn't enough, say Fiesta Ice Arena operators, who have cut her weekly allotment.

Our ice time got shorter and they started expanding their Junior Knights teams into our building. So while our glaciation suffered, their glaciation was added, Usufzy said. There is a huge conflict of interest within our NAHA board.

She's not alone. Kerry Quinney has a similar problem.

She runs Spectrum on Ice, a nonprofit organization for children with autism and other developmental disabilities who play year-round. She said her group has historically practiced an hour a week.

We haven't been able to practice in recent months due to the lack of ice, Quinney said during a virtual interview, discussing communication issues with the Fiesta Ice Arena operator. No one would return my emails. No one would call back.

Now that her group's parents are starting to pick things up, she's considering the possibility of missing an annual spring tournament due to a lack of practice.

Someone has to do this for these kids. For example, you can't just not give them ice cream. You just can't do that. It's not right, Quinney said. I just want the kids to be able to skate.

Across the valley, Kirk Brooks owned the Las Vegas Ice Center long before VGK's 2017 arrived. He is also president of The Storm, once the only youth travel organization in the valley.

When they walked in, they all wanted to make knights of it, Brooks said, with a view of a sheet of ice from the adjacent bar to the ice center.

The prospect of wearing an official NHL team logo was compelling enough for Brooks to expand the newly formed Junior Knights program with his help, he said.

To transition (The Storm) to the Knights, they obviously didn't have any kids. We had all the kids. We changed it because, you know, we were going to have the privilege of having the Knights jerseys, and things like this, Brooks said. Then that happened for two years, and we were supposed to be 50-50 partners, goodbye. You're out the door. We don't need you anymore. We have your children. Now they have been playing for the Knights for two years. They're not going anywhere.

Now the clock is ticking for Usufzy and the Ice Warriors. She was offered and signed a VGK contract, which puts a cap on the age of the children she can teach, which will see her leave the Fiesta Ice Arena in the next eight years.

She said it was between accepting the contract or ceasing operations now.

Every year that birth year goes up, I lose a team, Usufzy said. You can create new teams under one association, but that is one association that controls everything.

The city of North Las Vegas and Agora Realty declined to comment for this story. VGK also refused an interview with Eliot on his behalf.

Instead, in an emailed statement to 8 News Now, a representative said:

We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will allow the Ice Warriors program to continue playing at the Hylo Park Ice Arena while complying with the Nevada Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Rules. Maintaining and building upon existing programming was precisely our goal when we took on these leadership responsibilities at Hylo Park.

Parents, like the Emens, fear that the only hockey options their children have left will ultimately be beyond their budget. VGK does not publicly advertise the cost to play in the Junior Knights program, although Usufzy indicates it is hundreds of dollars annually.

It really puts the parents in a bind, and I think everyone is trying to figure out what the next step is, Emens said. We were sold a bill of goods when the Golden Knights came in: They're going to develop youth hockey. What they didn't say, I think, is that they only wanted to develop it under their own brand.