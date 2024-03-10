Sports
New Yorkers prepare for Ramadan with prayers for Gaza
Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. For Muslims, the month is all about fasting, prayer and community, a time that most Muslims look forward to every year. For some New Yorkers, this Ramadan is marked by a somber tone as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.
With a pile of dates, this halal supermarket in Bay Ridge is preparing for Ramadan, when an estimated 1.8 billion Muslims in the world fast from sunrise to sunset.
What you need to know
- For the estimated 1.8 billion Muslims in the world, Ramadan is about fasting from sunrise to sunset (abstaining from food and drink during that period), prayer and community.
- The holy month takes place in the shadow of war, and it is the first Ramadan since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began
- Ramadan starts on Sunday evening with the first day of fasting on Monday
- Some community members said they feel less festive this year over what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and that their prayers will be mainly focused on a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the residents of Gaza and peace.
Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, prayer and spirituality, including for New Yorkers who gather throughout the month for special evening prayer services at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge and other mosques around the city.
The holy month takes place in the shadow of war. It is the first Ramadan since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.
Some community members say they feel less festive this year because of what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
The Muslim community is a highly interconnected community across the world. It is a very difficult Ramadan for us, and we certainly sympathize with our brothers and sisters there who will actually starve, said Mohamed Zin, of Egyptian descent, who will be fasting during Ramadan. This month we are fasting, but we can always break our fast, but they won't be able to do it properly this year. We will send our prayers and make duaa [Arabic word for prayer] for them.
Thikra Mohammad, 20, is of Palestinian descent (from a small village in Ramallah) and said she will fast this Ramadan with her prayers focused on Gaza.
It is always a celebration, but this year we are not celebrating anything, especially because everything is happening at home, Mohammad said. We're going to pray for a ceasefire and we're going to pray for the people who have died. For them, for their families.
President Biden hoped for a ceasefire in Gaza by Ramadan. The talks are still at a standstill. The United States has begun dropping humanitarian aid to help the people of Gaza, and President Biden said in his recent State of the Union address that the US military plans to build an emergency pier off the Gaza coast to more help in.
More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Some community members said they are extending their prayers for those who lost their lives.
Adnanne El Elmali, originally from Morocco, bought dates in preparation for Ramadan and told us how he is feeling this year.
I feel very bad about Gaza, El Elmali said. I pray with the people who die every day, and I feel very bad, because I see many children dying every day, so we try to stop this war [through prayer].
Prayers for peace, with seemingly no end in sight to a conflict that is more than five months old.
Ramadan is also about giving back and donating to charity, so fundraising efforts for Gaza may increase this month.
The holy month starts on Sunday evening, so the first day of fasting is Monday.
|
Sources
2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/brooklyn/news/2024/03/09/new-yorkers-prepare-for-ramadan-with-prayers-for-gaza
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tarako, actor of Hunter x Hunter and voice actor of Inuyasha, dies
- New Yorkers prepare for Ramadan with prayers for Gaza
- Brie Larson wore a green lace slip dress, and she's giving all the femme fatale vibes
- 2024 Women's World Tour Bike Weight Ranking
- “Remove the hijab in solidarity with Iran,” says the peer
- How President Biden Compares to Trump's 'Big Crazy Energy'
- UK reforms hit record high in new opinion poll as voters lose confidence in Sunak and Starmer.
- Daily record, March 9, 2024 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Successful inaugural trading session on ARTEX stock
- Google employee fired for protesting against Israel
- US military returns Osprey helicopters to service after crash kills eight
- Christopher Nolan's cinematic vision seduces Hollywood | Culture