JMU opens Sun Belt Play with 5-2 win over App State





Next game: Drake 10-3-2024 | Afternoon March 10 (Sun) / afternoon Drake History HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison used a late surge in singles play to open Sun Belt Conference play with a 5-2 win in women's tennis against App State on Saturday at the East Campus Tennis Courts. The Dukes, playing in their first game in three weeks, improved to 4-5 on the season and 1-0 in Sun Belt play, while the Mountaineers fell to 6-5 and 0-1. JMU claimed the doubles point and won four of six singles matches to remain undefeated against App State all-time, improving to 5-0 since the first meeting in 1984. This was also the first time JMU played App in Harrisonburg. Ines Oliveira And Hope Moulin led the Dukes 2-0 that day, while the team also posted singles victories Alexandra Prudent And Sara Sadadinovic . QUOTING COACH TYSON THOMAS “I'm very proud of the team today. They came out focused in the doubles and performed extremely well. We got off to a good start in the singles, but we thank App State, which fought back and temporarily stole the lead and momentum. Hope Door came with a huge performance in the singles, at the same time Ines fought back from behind in the third set. I was very happy to see the resilience and poise of the team today and it was a big step forward.” HOW IT HAPPENED

Doubles JMU quickly took a 1-0 match lead by occupying fields three and one with ease.

Hayley Glen and Moulin, teaming up for the first time in doubles, passed Brooke Demerath and Peri Tippins on court three with a 6-0 score.

and Moulin, teaming up for the first time in doubles, passed Brooke Demerath and Peri Tippins on court three with a 6-0 score. On court one, JMU captured the doubles point in a 6-2 victory Daria Munteanu and Oliveira in their fight against Savanna Dada-Mascoll and Naledi Manyube.

and Oliveira in their fight against Savanna Dada-Mascoll and Naledi Manyube. On court two the match remained incomplete, with App's Maggie Pate and Taya Powell holding a 5-2 lead over Cate Broerman and Prudente. Play singles App State tied the game at 1-1 with an outright win on court one. After pulling away in the first set, Dada-Mascoll didn't drop a game in the second en route to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Munteanu.

The Mountaineers gained the lead, 2-1, with a comeback win on court two, as Powell defeated Broerman by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

JMU tied it at two apiece with a huge win on court three. After splitting the first two sets, Oliveira stormed back in the third to overcome a 3-0 deficit to beat Pate 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The victory for Oliveira avenged her setback against Pate on the same court last year, in which Pate won in a third-set tiebreak.

The Dukes regained the lead with a win on court four, while Moulin dominated the first, holding serve late to beat Olwyn Ryan-Bovey 6-1, 6-4.

JMU took the win on lane five, where Prudente held off a furious rally from Manyube. The Mountaineer climbed back from a 5-2 deficit in the second set and forced a tiebreak, with Prudente eventually winning the breaker 7-5 to win the match by scores of 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Sadadinović finished the afternoon strong, rolling to a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Demerath on court six. NEXT ONE JMU is back in action on Sunday, March 10, when it hosts Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference at noon.

