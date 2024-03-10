Cleveland State Men's Tennis heads to Texas for its annual spring break athletics trip





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team returns to action with its annual Spring Break Trip, heading to Texas State for two matches. The Vikings face Baylor on Sunday, March 10 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday, March 12. Cleveland State enters the weekend with an 8-5 record on the year, and will play its third and fourth straight road games. Not only are the Vikings in the middle of a five-game road wing, they will also face their third straight power five opponent when they take on Baylor Sunday. Earlier this week, the Vikings won the Horizon League's weekly awards for the fifth time this season when Lincoln Battle was named Singles Player of the Week and Battle/Devin Boyer was named Doubles Team of the Week. This was the fourth weekly award for Battle and the first for Battle and Boyer as a tandem. Entering Sunday's match, the Vikings have reached double figures in singles this year, led by Boyer with 18. Additionally, Carl Gedlitschka has 16, Nico Jamison 11 and Battle 10. In doubles, Gedlitschka and JuandeDios Abboud have a team-best 12-8 record on the year. Cleveland State will remain on the road until later this month when the Vikings return home to host Chicago State and Baldwin Wallace on Sunday, March 24. During the month of March, The Vikings will play seven of their nine games on the road.

