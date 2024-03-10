Orchard Park is heading to the state finals for boys hockey





Paul Lane Special for the news

In a game where it seemed like the more dominant team might not win, the Orchard Park Quakers relied on old-fashioned grit to earn a spot in the NYSPHSAA Division 1 boys hockey championship. Junior Brady Ciano scored all three goals in the Quakers' 3-2 victory over McQuaid Jesuit of Section V at LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday morning. The win earned them a spot in Sunday's final at 11 a.m. against Suffern, which defeated Massena 5-2. All three goals were quite similar and reminiscent of the style that coach Joshua Dannecker preaches. Ciano, who was parked in front of the net while Orchard Park had an extra skater on the ice, scored while taking a beating from Knights defenders. That was old-fashioned grit, Dannecker said of Ciano, who started the season with six goals. He's been so gritty all year. He went to the net, so we could make money. People also read… Orchard Park (18-3-0-3) couldn't capitalize on Knights freshman goalie Anthony Gonzalez, who saved 38 of 41 shots and allowed more than two goals for the first time Saturday in McQuaid Jesuit's four-game playoff run . The Knights dominated the opening moments and needed just 2:14 to open the scoring. Liam Palmer took a Jack Callery pass in the slot and flicked his wrist past senior goalkeeper Brayden Hearn. However, McQuaid Jesuit (19-6-0-0) didn't register another shot for 10 minutes, with the Quakers controlling the middle portion of the opening period. Gonzalez made 10 saves during the first period to maintain the one-goal lead until the first intermission. The Quakers tackled Gonzalez 20 seconds into the second period. Orchard Park took advantage of a Knights penalty taken from the end of the first period and peppered Gonzalez with three early shots. The third, a rebound off Ciano on a Carter Zakrzewski shot, went in and tied the game. That's my game, Ciano said. I like to work at the front. Orchard Park kept the pressure on, but Gonzalez made five saves to keep the Knights in the game before capitalizing on an error to take the lead. Two Quakers players blocked Callery at the blue line, leaving Danny Wehle to sneak into the slot alone. Wehle took a Callery pass and beat Hearn glove for McQuaid's second goal seven minutes into the period. The Quakers lost a challenge on a late-period power play that would have tied the game. The puck crossed the goal line, but the review confirmed that it did not count due to goalkeeper interference. Orchard Park couldn't tie the game despite outscoring McQuaid 14-9 in the second period and 24-12 overall to that point.











They said we pushed on the target path first. We clearly didn't see it that way, Dannecker said of the review. At that moment we played our game. McQuaid's defense and goalkeeper played a great game. The inability to convert more early scoring chances nearly cost the Quakers, who had to kill three penalties in the first half of the third period. Several Quakers errors, including a failed three-on-one rush and a two-on-one rush that was called back for offside, kept the pressure on Orchard Park in the waning minutes of the game. But a flurry from the goalkeeper in the last two minutes led to the equalizer. Sitting in front of the crease, Ciano tipped Nolan Zakrzewski's shot past Gonzalez to make the score 2-2. We didn't get frustrated, Ciano said. We knew if we kept shooting, they would go in. Both teams had several chances in overtime, but a McQuaid penalty midway through the period ultimately cost the Knights. Ciano moved in front of the crease and buried a pass from Carter Zakrzewski to earn the hat-trick and win the match. Anything can happen during overtime. We controlled the game, and by playing our way, we were able to convert in the end, Dannecker said. Thanks to them. McQuaid played a great game. Tyler Buchheit and Brennan Ohara contributed assists for Orchard Park. Chase Brock had two assists for McQuaid. Hearn finished with 22 saves on 24 shots. Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

