Sports
'Cats Comeback bid falls short against No. 10 Creighton
Wild cat shawl
Final score: No. 10 Creighton 69, Wildcats 67
Overview: Trey Alexander hit a fadeaway 2-pointer into the lane with 0.2 seconds to play in the second half to give Creighton a dramatic 69-67 win Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in the BIG EAST regular-season finale. The Wildcats had fully recovered from a 24-point first-half deficit on the previous possession, then Eric Dixon sank three clutch free throws with 23.6 seconds to play.
Villanova found itself in an early 32-8 hole as the Bluejays made 8 of 11 three-pointers in the opening minutes of the game.
“Congratulations to Creighton,” said the Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune. “They made a lot of shots to start that game. They really executed and kept us on our heels a little bit. But I was proud of the way our guys fought back in the last 25 minutes. Obviously, Alexander was struggling. ” , heavy shot at the end.”
An early deficiency: Creighton drained its first four attempts from the field, including a pair from beyond the three-point arc, in the first 2:02 of action to claim a 10-0 lead, forcing a timeout for the Wildcats. Alexander had eight of those points for the Bluejays.
A basket by Baylor Scheierman made it 12-0 before the Wildcats nailed a 3-pointer from Jordan Longino. Scheierman sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 15-3 with 15:13 left on the first period clock. Two more triples made it 21-3 after the first six minutes of action.
The lead grew to 30-8 as Creighton drained eight of its first 11 attempts from beyond the arc. Villanova, meanwhile, struggled to get its offense into gear, converting just 3 of 14 with three turnovers in the first 8:41 of the game.
“I don't think it was offensive to begin with,” Neptune said of the challenges Villanova faced early. “If you have to concede thirty points in the first eight minutes, it is difficult. You go against a fixed defense every time and you cannot get out in the transition phase. I think it was more due to our inability to make stops.
“I thought they got ahead and got some open looks that we didn't want them to get. That's what they do. We practiced hard this week. I thought we did a great warm-up. Our guys were energetic. Looking at the guys in the Together, it looked like we were ready to go. Sometimes, though, (other) guys make some tough shots. They did.”
The Bluejays cooled off the field a bit midway through the half, but Nova couldn't really make a dent in the margin as it continued to search for points. A Dixon 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a 32-11 lead with 7:25 left in the first half.
A series of defensive stops and some offensive fuel out Justin Moore and Dixon put together a 12-2 surge that brought VU back to within 34-20 with four minutes left in the period.
When Mark Armstrong got a steal and scored on a layup, Nova was within 34-24. A Steven Ashworth 3-pointer, the Bluejays' ninth in the half, stopped the run and pushed the lead to 37-24. When Dixon hit a triple with just over a minute left, Creighton's lead was eight.
A traditional three-point play by Ryan Kalkbrenner was the final scoring play of the period. Creighton took a 40-29 lead into the locker room.
Second Act: The Wildcats kept the pressure on the Bluejays for the first 4:10 of the second period, using a Moore 3-pointer and a Longino field goal to cut the margin to 45-38.
But a Mason Miller three-pointer from the corner, his third of the day, pushed Creighton's lead back to 12, 50-38.
Creighton effectively kept Nova at bay and held a 61-49 lead with 6:24 left in the period. But a series of defensive stops and points from Dixon helped keep the 'Cats hopes alive. When Armstrong scored on a drive and added a free throw, VU was back within 63-59 with 3:24 on the clock.
Another stop and a Moore drive for two points closed the gap to 63-61. Creighton scored before Moore dropped in a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, 65-64. Kalkbrenner then scored on an offensive rebound to push the lead back to 67-64 with just under a minute to play.
A Moore attempt in the paint on the next possession rolled off the rim, giving the Bluejays possession with 39.6 seconds on the clock. Villanova then forced a held ball and the arrow pointed in the direction of 'Cats'. Dixon was then fouled on a three-point attempt with 23.6 seconds left. Dixon sank all three free throws.
But Trey Alexander dropped a 10-foot fadeaway floater with 0.2 seconds left to seal the win for the Bluejays. That turned out to be the difference.
What they said: Moore on the early deficit: “It's definitely a challenge. It takes a lot of energy and trying to finish a game, it makes it even harder because you had to fight back so hard. I'm still proud of the way we competed overall.”
Neptune pointed out that Alexander had a similar opportunity when these teams met in December (a 68-66 Wildcats victory). “We had the same situation there when we went to Omaha. He went the other way and ended up going left. That one bounced out, this one bounced in.”
