Sports
Jesse Minter explains why he left for Chargers
Michigan Wolverines Football head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in late January, less than a month after his team won its 12th-ever national championship. Weeks later, he hired a defensive coordinator Jesse Munterwho is now back in the NFL after two seasons with the Maize and Blue.
In an interview with Chargers.comMinter explained his decision to leave Ann Arbor for Los Angeles.
Number 1 is Jim Harbaugh, and then it's the opportunity the Chargers gave me the Spanos family, [general manager] Joe Hortiz, coach, said Minter. I'm just extremely blessed to be here. A great opportunity for my family and me.
Minter has coached most of his career in college, but from 2017 to 2020 he spent four seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. He had had his sights set on a return to the professional ranks for some time.
I've certainly always dreamed of doing this at this level, so this was the best opportunity to have the opportunity to continue working with people that I know and trust and feel comfortable with, Minter continued. I'm looking forward to doing it here.
When Minter was hired at Michigan ahead of the 2022 season, he took over as coordinator a defense that had had tremendous success the previous season. Mike McDonald, who became the Ravens DC and is now the head man for the Seattle Seahawks. Now Minter is building with Harbaugh with the Chargers.
I know how he wants to build the team, Minter said. I know the identity he is looking for. I know how to help that with the way we want to play defensively. And so, when I first went to Michigan, it was based there, so I kind of got to know the culture there, I got to know the identity. But now I know what we want it to look like. And to be on the front lines and lay that foundation here early on, I think it's going to be a lot of fun.
Michigan hired a longtime NFL defensive coordinator Don Martindalewith whom Minter coached in Baltimore, to run the system.
Minter said there are translatable aspects of what the staff did in Michigan and how they will approach their time in Los Angeles.
It's the ultimate team, Minter said of what Harbaugh is trying to build. At Michigan it was the team, the team, the team, but that's how he's always been: building a team from within, building a team that's strong, that's physical and that can win in a lot of different ways. So we look forward to doing our part here on defense to achieve that success.
Rik Minter, Jesse's father and a longtime coach, also spent the past two seasons at Michigan. He served as an analyst before taking over as interim linebackers coach for the final five games of the 2023 campaign. He also followed Harbaugh and his son to the Chargers as a senior defensive analyst.
He just took care of different things, whether cultural, educational or planning, Minter said of how he leaned on his father. Just minor details. Do you think the coaches will pick this up? How should I teach this concept? Is this too much? Do we have enough? Do we have enough answers?
Just things like that, that he has a kind of big picture. His vision is from 30,000 feet, while I'm closer, so I kind of like that, that he has a wider lens and says, Hey, maybe what about this or that. Just kind of the big picture that he brings with him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/news/michigan-football-jesse-minter-explains-why-he-left-for-chargers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After 21 years in power, Erdogan declares that “this election is my last election”
- US senators make new effort to make daylight saving time permanent
- New entertainment pop-up in Silverthorne offers visitors a larger-than-life movie experience
- Jesse Minter explains why he left for Chargers
- Union IT Minister's message to Google, Microsoft and Facebook: Start taking responsibility for what you publish
- China pursues aggressive growth to avoid devastating slowdown: government aims to 'transform' economy
- Assam tea 'everywhere in the world', says PM Narendra Modi after plantation visit
- Hollywood producer accused of drugging and raping man
- Oscars 2024: Zendaya wears jeans, Steven Spielberg refuses to announce the name of the winner at the dress rehearsal
- Google AI team in California faces Wi-Fi issues
- Boris Johnson held secret talks with Maduro in Venezuela: The Times
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News