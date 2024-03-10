Jesse Minter explains why he left for Chargers

Michigan Wolverines Football head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in late January, less than a month after his team won its 12th-ever national championship. Weeks later, he hired a defensive coordinator Jesse Munterwho is now back in the NFL after two seasons with the Maize and Blue.

In an interview with Chargers.comMinter explained his decision to leave Ann Arbor for Los Angeles.

Number 1 is Jim Harbaugh, and then it's the opportunity the Chargers gave me the Spanos family, [general manager] Joe Hortiz, coach, said Minter. I'm just extremely blessed to be here. A great opportunity for my family and me.

Minter has coached most of his career in college, but from 2017 to 2020 he spent four seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. He had had his sights set on a return to the professional ranks for some time.

I've certainly always dreamed of doing this at this level, so this was the best opportunity to have the opportunity to continue working with people that I know and trust and feel comfortable with, Minter continued. I'm looking forward to doing it here.

When Minter was hired at Michigan ahead of the 2022 season, he took over as coordinator a defense that had had tremendous success the previous season. Mike McDonald, who became the Ravens DC and is now the head man for the Seattle Seahawks. Now Minter is building with Harbaugh with the Chargers.

I know how he wants to build the team, Minter said. I know the identity he is looking for. I know how to help that with the way we want to play defensively. And so, when I first went to Michigan, it was based there, so I kind of got to know the culture there, I got to know the identity. But now I know what we want it to look like. And to be on the front lines and lay that foundation here early on, I think it's going to be a lot of fun.

Michigan hired a longtime NFL defensive coordinator Don Martindalewith whom Minter coached in Baltimore, to run the system.

Minter said there are translatable aspects of what the staff did in Michigan and how they will approach their time in Los Angeles.

It's the ultimate team, Minter said of what Harbaugh is trying to build. At Michigan it was the team, the team, the team, but that's how he's always been: building a team from within, building a team that's strong, that's physical and that can win in a lot of different ways. So we look forward to doing our part here on defense to achieve that success.

Rik Minter, Jesse's father and a longtime coach, also spent the past two seasons at Michigan. He served as an analyst before taking over as interim linebackers coach for the final five games of the 2023 campaign. He also followed Harbaugh and his son to the Chargers as a senior defensive analyst.

He just took care of different things, whether cultural, educational or planning, Minter said of how he leaned on his father. Just minor details. Do you think the coaches will pick this up? How should I teach this concept? Is this too much? Do we have enough? Do we have enough answers?

Just things like that, that he has a kind of big picture. His vision is from 30,000 feet, while I'm closer, so I kind of like that, that he has a wider lens and says, Hey, maybe what about this or that. Just kind of the big picture that he brings with him.