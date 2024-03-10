Wisconsin men's hockey drops Big Ten tournament opener to Ohio State

MADISON The hard pill Wisconsin swallowed Friday night is being outscored by a team that finished last in the Big Ten.

The Badgers men's hockey team picked up two points in clinching a share of the Big Ten title, but when it comes to beating Ohio State, it has no answers lately.

Ohio State defeated No. 2 UW for the third straight time on Friday night, scoring a stinging 3-1 win in front of 8,873 at the Kohl Center in Game 1 of their Big Ten quarterfinal series.

The badger's room for error has disappeared. They will need to win Game 2 Saturday (6 p.m. start) to avoid an early exit in the conference tournament.

BOX SCORE:Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1

We didn't take advantage of being in our own building, said Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings, whose team fell to 25-10-2. The one thing I like about this game, even if it rears its head tonight, is that it is a revealing sport.

I thought they paid the price a little more than us. They won the special teams battle. They were harder. They were rewarded for it. We better turn that around in less than 24 hours.

Freshman Max Montes scored the game winner on a power play at the 2 minute, 21 second mark of the third period. He added an empty-net goal during the final two minutes to give the Buckeyes (13-18-4) their final margin of victory.

The goal marked the second time during Ohio States' winning streak over the Badgers that it won the game in the final period. It was also the second straight game the Buckeyes held UW to one goal.

Ohio States' game winner came 49 seconds after Cruz Lucius was hit with a holding penalty.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, had fruitless power plays in the second and third periods. During part of the second period power play, two Buckeyes broke sticks, but UW couldn't take advantage and hesitated a few times before pulling the trigger.

You're losing the special teams battle. That's the difference in the game, Hastings said. For us we missed an opportunity, I thought, when they had broken two sticks and we were in control. Make a slightly better decision. Execution and then just a shot-first mentality. We missed way too many opportunities tonight to put a puck on net.

The aim of the game is to get the ball to the goalkeeper and the only way you can do that is to get it into the net. We weren't determined enough that way to be as successful as we needed to be.

Freshman Williams Whitelaw scored Wisconsin's lone goal at the 11:40 mark of the first period. The score came off assists from freshman Zach Schulz and sophomore Christian Fitzgerald.

It was a response to a strong start by the Buckeyes who controlled the first 10 minutes and took a 1-0 lead at 9:08 on junior Brent Johnson's goal.

Avoiding a similar start on Saturday will be critical to extending UW's tournament run.

For us, it's about starts, senior captain Mike Vlicky said. We have to get out of here hard. We just gave them some life, so we should expect their A-game tomorrow. We have to bring it right away.

Senior David Silye then added that the team needs to play more connected.

To build on what Mike said, if we get a good start and play together and find a way to get to the net. I think that goalie saw a lot of pucks tonight. It's playoff hockey. You have to find a way to get in front of his eyes and get one past him.