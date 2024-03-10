18 Wrestling Wraps Up EIWA Championships; Eighth place individually





LEWISBURG, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania's No. 18 wrestling team completed the 2024 EIWA Championships on Saturday evening at Bucknell University. Max Gallagher (125), CJ connection (141), Luke Revano (157), and Cole Urbas (197) punched their tickets for the 2024 NCAA Championships to compete Nick Incontrera in Kansas City. Penn had eight grapplers in the top ten, with #18 Composto and #23 Revano leading the way in third place. Gallagher Jude Swisher (149), #6 Incontrera and #25 Urbas all finished fifth, while Maximus Hale landed eighth and Johannes Stout finished tenth to round out the Quakers' placers. Junior Composto won his consolation semifinal match against Princeton's Tyler Vazquez by decision 5-3 to secure his spot in the third-place bracket and the NCAA Championships. Composto battled familiar foe Malyke Hines (Lehigh) to an overtime victory to claim third place. The New Jersey native scored a takedown in the extra period to defeat Hines for the second time this season. Revano continued his standout senior year, winning his third-place match and earning his ticket to Kansas City. The senior scored a takedown over Army's Nathan Lukez in the second overtime period to take third at 157. Next one

The Quakers hope to earn at-large bids to the 2024 NCAA Championships. The selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. EIW Championship Results

125

Max Gallagher (7) FIFTH PLACE RD16: Gallagher (Penn) def. Mike Joyce (brown), 14-4 MD

QF: Brett Ungar (Cornell) def. Gallagher (Penn), 4-3 DEC

CONS 8 (2): Gallagher (Penn) def. Desmond Pleasant (Drexel), 15-7 MD

Cons 4: Gallagher (Penn) def. Robert Sagaris (Long Island University), 10-6 DEC

CONS SF: Ethan Berginc (Army West Point) def. Gallagher (Penn), 9-9 DEC, TB2

5TH PLACE: Gallagher (Penn) def. Diego Sotelo (Harvard), MFK 133

#9 Michael Colaiocco (3) RD16: Colaiocco (Penn) def. Sean Pierson (Princeton), 11-2 MD

QF: Braden Basile (Army West Point) def. Colaiocco (Penn), 13-5 MD

CONS 8 (2): Micah Roes (Binghamton) def. Colaiocco (Penn), 7-3 DEC 141

#18 CJ connection (4) THIRD PLACE RD16: Connection (Penn) final. Michael Jaffe (Harvard), 10-9 DEC

QF: Compost (Penn) final. Kai Owen (Columbia), 8-3 DEC

SF: 141Josh Koderhandt (Navy) def. Composto (Penn), 6:39 F

CONS SF: Composto (Penn) final. Tyler Vazquez (Princeton), 5-3 DEC

3RD PLACE: Composto (Penn) final. Malyke Hines (Lehigh), Dec. 7-4, SV 149

#23 Jude Swisher (4) FIFTH PLACE RD16: Swisher (Penn) def. Michael Zarif (Binghamton), 4:04 F

QF: Swisher (Penn) def. #29 Eligh Rivera (Princeton), 13-1 MD

SF: Ethan Fernandez (Cornell) def. Swisher (Penn), 9-6 DEC

CONS SF: Kelvin Griffin (Lehigh) def. Swisher (Penn), 3:44 F

5TH PLACE: Swisher def. Dominic Findora (Drexel), 0:55 F 157

#23 Luke Revano (2) THIRD PLACE RD16: Revano (Penn) def. Dominic Wheatley (Franklin & Marshall), 19-4 TF

QF: Revano (Penn) def. James Harrington (Harvard), 9-3 DEC

SF: Max Brignola (Lehigh) def. Revano (Penn), 4-1 DEC, SV

CONS SF: Revano (Penn) def. Blake Saito (brown), December 8-6

3RD PLACE: Revano (Penn) final. Nathan Lukez (Army West Point), 9-6 DEC, TB2 165

Adam Thomson (15) RD16: #17 Brevin Cassella (Binghamton) def. Thomson (Penn), 4-2 DEC

CONS 16 (2): Thomson (Penn) def. Calvin Pineda (Sacred Heart), 20-4 TF

CONS 8 (1): Jake Logan (Lehigh) def. Thomson (Penn), December 8-1 174

#6 Nick Incontrera (2) FIFTH PLACE RD16: Undisputed (Penn) final. Connor Herceg (Lehigh), 15-4 MD

QF: Incontrera (Penn) def. Myles Takats (Bucknell), 4-1 DEC, SV

SF: #7 Lennox Wolak (Columbia) def. Incontrera (Penn), 16-6 MD

CONS SF: #5 Philip Conigliaro (Harvard) def. Incontrera (Penn), 4-1 DEC, SV

5TH PLACE: Incontrera (Penn) final. Myles Takats (Bucknell), 6-2 DEC 184

#21 Maximus Hale (4) EIGHTH PLACE RD16: Hale (Penn) def. Will Conlon (Hofstra), 12-1 MD

QF: #26 Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) def. Hale (Penn), 6:18 F

CONS 8 (2): Hale (Penn) def. Justin Griffith (Drexel), 8-3 DEC

Cons 4: David Key (Navy) def. Hale (Penn), 5-2 DEC, SV

7TH PLACE: Anthony D`alesio (Long Island University) def. Hale (Penn), 4-2 DEC 197

#25 Cole Urbas (5) FIFTH PLACE RD16: Urbas (Penn) def. Cael Crebs (Navy), 6:55F

QF: #12 Luke Stout (Princeton) def. Urbas (Penn), 17-2 TF

CONS 8 (2): Urbas (Penn) def. Wolfgang Frable (Army West Point), 6:42 F

CONS 4: Urbas (Penn) def. Logan Deacetis (Bucknell), 2:31 F

CONS SF: Lou Deprez (Binghamton) def. Urbas (Penn), 10-2 MD

5TH PLACE: Urbas (Penn) final. Luke Stout (Princeton), MFK 285

Johannes Stout (9) TENTH PLACE RD16: #31 Matthew Cover (Princeton) def. Stout (Penn), 13-3 MD

CONS 8 (1): Stout (Penn) def. Harrison Shapiro (Franklin & Marshall), 4-1 DEC

CONS 8 (2): Grady Griess (Navy) def. Stout (Penn), 6:23 F

9TH PLACE: Semenenko (Brown) def. Stout (Penn), 11-2 MD #The movement

#FightOnPenn

