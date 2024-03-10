James Anderson 700 Test Wickets 1st Fast Bowler History of Cricket Highest Wicket Taker Pacer





England bowler James Anderson created history by becoming the first fast bowler to reach the milestone of 700 Test wickets on March 9 (Saturday). The 41-year-old achieved this remarkable feat on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test between India and England in Dharamsala. Anderson secured his 700th wicket by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav in the early morning session, becoming the only third bowler to join an exclusive group to achieve the feat of 700 or more Test wickets. James Anderson now stands as the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) having claimed more wickets. He is also England's highest wicket-taker in Tests. During Day 2 of the ongoing 5th Test against India in Dharamsala, Anderson reached 699 Test wickets by dismissing Shubman Gill. His subsequent wicket on Day 3, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav, marked his entry into the exclusive 700-wicket club. Watch James Anderson's 700th Test wicket: Bow to the Swing King! James Anderson has become the first pacer to claim 700 wickets in Test cricket. #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BowlBowled #INVENG #JioCinemaSport pic.twitter.com/Rj6iHht5J4 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 9, 2024 In the extensive 147-year history of Test cricket, which began in 1877, James Anderson has etched his name as the first fast bowler to reach the milestone of 700 wickets. Most wickets in test cricket Player Mat Inns Wkt Avg 4 Muttiah Muralidaran 133 230 800 22.72 45 Shane Warne 145 273 708 25.41 48 James Anderson 187* 348 700 26.52 32 Anil Kumble 132 236 619 29.65 31 Stuart Breed 167 309 604 27.68 28 James Anderson's bowling excellence across all formats Since making his Test debut for England in 2002, Anderson has collected 700 wickets in 187 Test matches. These wickets came to an average of 26.52 and a strike rate of 56.9, accompanied by 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. His best bowling figures in an innings are 7/42. James Anderson also had a productive limited-overs career for England. He played in 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2002 to 2015 and collected an impressive 269 wickets. Furthermore, in the shorter format of the game, he contributed in 18 T20 Internationals, securing a total of 19 wickets.

