Takeaways from the second spring training of Florida Gators football





Florida Football held its second practice of the spring on Saturday at the Sanders Practice Fields. The Florida Gators will take a week off for spring break and then wrap up with 13 practices, culminating in the Orange and Blue Game on April 13 at The Swamp. Florida returns 13 starters from a team that went 5-7 last season and failed to make a bowl for the first time since 2017. The Gators open the 2024 season on August 31 in The Swamp against in-state rival Miami. Mertz the mentor:Florida football QB Graham Mertz is eager to take on the role of DJ Laway's mentor Laway debut:QB DJ Lagway shines and other insights from Florida football's first spring training “We have a group that has something to prove,” Florida football coach Billy Napier said. “If you really look at things, this is the most experienced group we've ever had. I think as a coach, as an organization, we want to try to build an experienced team. I would say we have that.” Here are three tips from the 15-minute open practice portion: UF football S Jordan Castell absent, WR Chemire Dike limited UF sophomore safety Jordan Castell was not seen on the field Saturday. Castell, UF's leading tackler last season, participated in drills Thursday in a non-contact jersey. Wide receiver Chemire Dike, a transfer from Wisconsin, participated in blocking drills but did not run any routes. Dike also wore a black contactless jersey. UF football second day is working on turnover drills Under new secondary coach Will Harris, Florida spent some of its practices recovering fumbles. Generating turnovers was a problem for the Gators last season. Florida forced just seven turnovers in 12 games in 2023, ranking last in the SEC. Beefy UF football defensive line Florida certainly has plenty of volume at defensive tackle, as Des Watson weighed 464 pounds in camp while Cam Jackson weighed 374 pounds. That bulk could come in handy in stopping the run, although the question is whether either are appropriate playing weights in the SEC dealing with mobile quarterbacks. It will be up to new strength coach Tyler Miles and nutritionist Jake Sankal to determine appropriate playing weights for both in the future.

