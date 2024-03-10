Sports
Lewiston shuts out Bangor to win its 25th state championship
PORTLAND Aizyk Laliberte can add his name to the extensive Lewiston boys hockey history.
The sophomore's hat trick helped the Blue Devils to a 5-0 victory over Bangor in Saturday's Class A championship game at Cross Insurance Arena.
I didn't expect that in the first period; “I didn't like how I played,” Laliberte said. I got angry and took my anger out on the ice.
It is Lewiston's 25th state championship.
Like I tell them tonight, there's a lot of tradition in Lewiston hockey, Lewiston coach Jame King said. There are a lot of bloodlines in that locker room that know someone who won a state championship.
Cody Dionne works with his older brother and father to win a state championship for the Blue Devils.
“I've lived in Lewiston all my life, my brother grew up here, my grandfather, my father,” Dionne said. Carrying on that legacy of winning means so much to the tradition and culture. Again, you can't put it into words.
Gabe Pomerleau had a 21-save shutout for the top-seeded Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 17-4 record.
“We knew we could play with these guys,” Pomerleau said. If we play our game, no one can beat us. The only ones who can beat us are us.
Bangor coach Quinn Paradis said the Rams had an off night.
It was a tough defeat, we didn't play our best today, Paradis said. They had a great game and played really well, and they completely outplay you. Our (penalty killing) was not good.
Lewiston scored three goals on the power play.
It was an even-strength goal that got Lewiston starting to score, as Hayden Brown's shot from the slot gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the first period. Linemates Andrew Theriault and Austin Landry had the assists.
Hayden is sometimes shot from a cannon, King said. We are happy to have him this season. He was also a catalyst for our team. He worked hard for us on that third line. They scored that first goal, which was nice.
Lewiston peppered Bangor goalie Cody McCue with high shots throughout the game. Late in the first period, McCue was hit right in the mask. But only one of Brown's shots hit him.
The third-seeded Rams (14-6-1) had an early breakaway in the second period, but Pomerleau made a big stop of his own.
“I went back to what I practiced for,” Pomerleau said. Come out, come out square and charge the puck.
Dylan Blue had two chances just over four minutes into the middle frame, but McCue (23 saves) stopped them both.
After trying to create rebounds all game, Lewiston finally did so when Cam Plourdes' shot bounced off the slot off McCue and Laliberte put home the second chance on the power play just over 11 minutes into the second.
He was a little disappointed and we told him he had to step up, King said of Laliberte. We ended up with him and I think that sparked him.
Pomerleau had to make another stop on a breakaway late in the period to keep the game at 2-0.
Lewiston entered the third period on a power play, but Bangor successfully canceled out that penalty.
Later in the third, the Rams blocked the puck at the Lewiston goal line and the players pointed toward the goal after the whistle, but the officials ruled there was no goal after reviewing the replay.
It was a shot from the point, a rebound and they all crashed, Pomerleau said. I had to reach back and grab it. They had it reviewed, but I knew it wasn't on the internet.
Paradis had no problem with the call.
It was in, but it wasn't quite over the line yet, Paradis said. It has to go all the way over the line to be a good goal, and it wasn't. It is heavy. That's why you play hockey games, and they were the better team today.
After a penalty on Bangor's Jackson Guimond, Laliberte scored another power-play goal midway through the third period for a 3-0 lead.
After coming out of the box, Dionne stole the puck and a little backhander to McCue extended the lead to 4-0.
Our goalie played great, but when you give up (three) power play goals, that can't happen, Paradis said.
Laliberte capped the hat trick late by putting the puck on net and catching McCue off guard on the power play for a 5-0 lead.
I was near the blue line at the signs. “I shot it, hit the post and went in,” Laliberte said.
