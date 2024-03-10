New Yorkers prepare for Ramadan with prayers for Gaza

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. For Muslims, the month is all about fasting, prayer and community, a time that most Muslims look forward to every year. For some New Yorkers, this Ramadan is marked by a somber tone as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

With a pile of dates, this halal supermarket in Bay Ridge is preparing for Ramadan, when an estimated 1.8 billion Muslims in the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan starts on Sunday evening with the first day of fasting on Monday Some community members said they feel less festive this year over what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and that their prayers will be mainly focused on a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the residents of Gaza and peace.

Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, prayer and spirituality, including for New Yorkers who gather throughout the month for special evening prayer services at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge and other mosques around the city.

The holy month takes place in the shadow of war. It is the first Ramadan since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.

The Muslim community is a highly interconnected community across the world. It is a very difficult Ramadan for us, and we certainly sympathize with our brothers and sisters there who will actually starve, said Mohamed Zin, of Egyptian descent, who will be fasting during Ramadan. This month we are fasting, but we can always break our fast, but they won't be able to do it properly this year. We will send our prayers and make duaa [Arabic word for prayer] for them.

Thikra Mohammad, 20, is of Palestinian descent (from a small village in Ramallah) and said she will fast this Ramadan with her prayers focused on Gaza.

It is always a celebration, but this year we are not celebrating anything, especially because everything is happening at home, Mohammad said. We're going to pray for a ceasefire and we're going to pray for the people who have died. For them, for their families.

President Biden hoped for a ceasefire in Gaza by Ramadan. The talks are still at a standstill. The United States has begun dropping humanitarian aid to help the people of Gaza, and President Biden said in his recent State of the Union address that the US military plans to build an emergency pier off the Gaza coast to more help in.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Some community members said they are extending their prayers for those who lost their lives.

Adnanne El Elmali, originally from Morocco, bought dates in preparation for Ramadan and told us how he is feeling this year.

I feel very bad about Gaza, El Elmali said. I pray with the people who die every day, and I feel very bad, because I see many children dying every day, so we try to stop this war [through prayer].

Prayers for peace, with seemingly no end in sight to a conflict that is more than five months old.

Ramadan is also about giving back and donating to charity, so fundraising efforts for Gaza may increase this month.

The holy month starts on Sunday evening, so the first day of fasting is Monday.