Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. Six Bucknell wrestlers earned spots on the podium, including a pair of second-place finishes Dylan Chappell (141) and Dorian Crosby (285), as the Bucknell wrestling team concluded competition at the 2024 EIWA Championships at Sojka Pavilion on Saturday. Bucknell placed seventh overall out of the 17-team field, with a total of 72 points. Four Bison earned automatic qualification to the 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Cornell took the team title with 164.5 points and Lehigh finished in second place with 159.5 points.

Joining Chappell and Crosby on stage was Kurt Phipps (133) in fourth place, Noah Mulvaney (165) and Myles Takats (174) in sixth place, and Logan Deacetis (197) in seventh place. Chappell, Crosby, Phipps and Takats each earned automatic bids to the NCAA Championships.

Chappell, who entered the tournament as the seventh seed, pulled off another major upset on Saturday, earning a spot in the final for the second season in a row. After defeating No. 2 seed Vince Cornella of Cornell in a sudden victory during Friday's quarterfinals, Chappell beat third-seeded Malyke Hines of Lehigh 8-7 on Saturday in the second tiebreaker.

DYLAN CHAPPELL DOES IT AGAIN!! Are you joking!? He defeats #3 seed Hines in the tiebreaker to advance to the finals and get his ticket to Kansas City! #Our way@FloWrestling https://t.co/Ont6bSycVD pic.twitter.com/qS59L2Uf3i — Bucknell Wrestling (@Bucknell_WRST) March 9, 2024

Chappell and Hines were tied at 5-5 at the end of regulation after Hines picked up the driving time point. Neither did any damage in a sudden victory, and Hines jumped ahead with a reversal in the first 30-second tiebreaker. Chappell responded with a takedown with less than five seconds left in the second tiebreaker. Chappell, who finished second in the 149-pound weight class in 2023, returns to the national tournament for the second straight season. Chappell became only the third Bucknell wrestler to finish second twice at the EIWA Championships, joining Joe Stolfi and Zach Hartman.

Chappell was defeated in the finals by No. 1 seed Josh Koderhandt of Navy by a 12-2 major decision.

Crosby was also upset heading into his finals appearance. He won 5-1 over Army's No. 6 seed Lucas Stoddard, who previously defeated Crosby 4-2 during the regular season. After a scoreless first period, Stoddard rode Crosby for more than 1:30 before the Bison senior made a turnaround to take a 2-0 lead. Crosby then put the match on ice with a takedown late in the third.

Crosby next faced No. 1 seed Nathan Taylor of Lehigh, who is ranked eighth in the country Intermat. Taylor got the win with a pin. Crosby finished the weekend 3-1 and is making his second consecutive appearance at the NCAA Championships.

Phipps won a crucial consolation semifinal match early in the day, beating 10th-seeded Maximilian Leete of America 6-4 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Phipps jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first period and held on late despite a pair of stall calls going against him. He had previously fallen to the consolation bracket after dropping a 10-3 decision to the nation's top-ranked 133-pounder, Lehigh's Ryan Crookham, in the semifinals. In the evening session, Phipps was defeated in the consolation finals by No. 6 seed Braden Basile.

Phipps is heading to the NCAA Championships for the second year in a row, and this is the first time he has earned the automatic bid after receiving one of the 47 at-large spots a year ago. Phipps improved to 25-5 this season with his 3-2 record at the tournament.

Myles Takats also needed a win in his first match of the day to earn automatic qualification, and he earned it by beating No. 11 seed Dimitri Gamkrelidze of Binghamton 6–1 in a sudden victory. Both wrestlers had just one escape apiece during regulation, and 30 seconds into overtime, Takats posted a takedown with two near-fall points. The freshman then lost 6-2 to No. 2 seed Nick Incontrera of Penn in the battle for fifth place, capping a 3-2 weekend.

Noah Mulvaney reached the 165-pound semifinals on Friday, but he ran into top-seeded and eventual champion Julian Ramirez of Cornell, who defeated the freshman 10-4. Mulvaney then suffered an 8-4 loss to Army's Gunner Filipowicz in the consolation semifinals and a close 8-7 decision to Lehigh's Jake Logan in the fifth-place bout to finish sixth.

Mulvaney improved to an excellent 27-7 in his rookie campaign this weekend with two wins.

Deacetis was Bucknell's first place winner of the day. After advancing past the blood round on Friday, he fell to No. 5 seed Cole Urbas of Penn in the consolation quarterfinals. The junior rebounded in the seventh-place fight to win by major decision over Franklin & Marshall's No. 5 seed John Crawford, earning his first-ever spot on the EIWA podium. Deacetis completed a 21-13 season.

Bucknell's six EIWA placewinners are the most the team has achieved since 2020, not including the 2021 10-team championships, where all 10 wrestlers earned podium finishes. Bucknell's four NCAA qualifiers are the most since 2017.

The NCAA will announce its 47 at-large bids on Tuesday, March 12, and the NCAA brackets and seeding will be revealed the next day at 8 p.m.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Monday, March 21-23.

Team score

Cornell 164.5, Lehigh 159.5, Army 95.5, Columbia 90.5, Penn 90.5, Navy 79.5, Bucknell 72, Binghamton 68.5, Princeton 68.5, Harvard 52, Brown 35, Dexel 28.5, American 27, Franklin & Marshall 27, LIU 25, Hofstra 15, Heilig Hart 9.5

133: #4 Kurt Phipps (3-2) 4th place

Round of 16: W, Dec. above #13 Coleman Nogle (Harvard), 5-0

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #5 Mason Leiphart (F&M), 6-3 (SV-1)

Semi-finals: L, Dec. vs. No. 1 Ryan Crookham (Lehigh), 10-3

Consolation semi-finals: W, Dec. over #10 Maximilian Leete (American), 6-4

Consolation Final: L, Dec. to #6 Braden Basile (Army), 9-3

141: #7 Dylan Chappell (3-1) Runner-up

Round of 16: W, Dec. over #10 Logan Brown (Army), 4-2

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #2 Vince Cornella (Cornell), 4-1 (SV-1)

Semi-finals: W, Dec. over #3 Malyke Hines (Lehigh), 8-7 (TB-2)

Final: L, maj. Dec. to #1 Josh Koderhandt (Navy), 12-2

165: #4 Noah Mulvaney (2-3) 6th place

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #13 Josh Palmucci (F&M), 8-0

Quarterfinals: W, Maj. Dec. over #12 Blaine Bergey (Princeton), 11-2

Semi-finals: L, Dec. vs. No. 1 Julian Ramirez (Cornell), 10-4

Consolation semi-finals: L, Dec. to #5 Gunner Fillipowicz (Army), 8-4

Fifth Place Battle: L, Dec. vs. #7 Jake Logan (Lehigh), 8-7

174: #7 Myles Takats (3-2) 6th place

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #10 Ross McFarland (Hofstra), 11-2

Quarterfinals: L, Dec. vs. #2 Nick Incontrera (Penn), 4-1 (SV-1)

Consolation round of 8 #2: W, inj. Certainly. over #13 Lucas White (American)

Consolation Quarterfinals: W, Dec. top #11 Dimitri Gamkrelidze (Binghamton), 6-1 (SV-1)

Fifth Place Battle: L, Dec. vs. No. 2 Nick Incontrera (Penn), 6-2

197: #8 Logan Deacetis (3-2) 7th place

Round of 16: W, May. Dec. over #9 John Dusza (LIU), 17-5

Quarterfinals: L, technical fall to #1 Michael Beard (Lehigh), 21-5 (3:18)

Consolation Round of 8 #2: W, Dec. above #11 Imbrahim Ameer (Drexel), 13-8

Consolation Quarterfinals: L, fall to #5 Cole Urbas (Penn), 2:31

Seventh place fight: W, Maj. Dec. over #6 John Crawford (F&M), 12-2

285: #7 Dorian Crosby (3-1) Runner-up

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #10 William Jarrell (American), 12-3

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #2 Cory Day (Binghamton), 8-2

Semi-finals: W, Dec. above #6 Lucas Stoddard (Army), 5-1

Final: L, fall to #1 Nathan Taylor (Lehigh), 1:27