EA Sports' College Football 25 includes the Heisman Trophy and lacks other major prizes





Before EA Sports decided to cancel the college football video game series a decade ago, players of the game could win real trophies in the “Road to Glory” and “Dynasty” modes that college football players are awarded annually. However, in the new upcoming EA Sports “College Football 25”, that will not be the case. According to a report from To3 On Friday, National College Football Awards Association President Mark Wolpert said the entity had rejected an offer to participate in the game. “The offer that has been made is not sufficient for the rights compensation for the awards,” Wolpert said, per On3. As a result, prominent college football awards such as the Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Davey O'Brien, Doak Walker, Grozo, Jim Thorpe, Maxwell, Outland and Ray Guy will not be included in the game. Meanwhile, the independently run Heisman Trust officially announced Friday that the Heisman Trophy will be included in the game. Wolpert was open to the possibility of reconsidering the prices and having them included in future editions of the game if EA changed its offering. He didn't reveal the details of the new pricing offer, but called it a “nominal increase based on 2014 numbers” when the game was last released. “It wasn't something that was representative of any major award, awarding image rights and usage rights to a game that we all think will be very popular and sell a lot of copies based on the past,” Wolpert said. per To3. “There is an appetite for that game. And if the brands are going to be represented there, we want to be well compensated. So when I explained that to the EA representative, the answer came back to me: if we choose not to , they just make up their own prizes and place them in the game. “My thought at the time was: Well, you approached us about the importance of authenticity in the game, but you're very quick to dismiss awards, some of which have been around for eight decades. So how is the game authentic if you don't do that.” Are there not the authentic distinctions in it?” EA Sports' “College Football 25” will be fully revealed in May and is expected to release in the summer. It is the first college sports video game to compensate athletes for their name, image and likeness (NIL) for allowing them to participate in the game. The company announced earlier this week that more than 10,000 players have signed up. [Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.] Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

