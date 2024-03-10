No. 19 Women's Tennis Blanks Cougars in Pac-12 Opener





THE ANGELS The 19th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team opened Pac-12 tennis play with an emphatic victory Friday afternoon, defeating Washington State 7-0 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The 19th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team opened Pac-12 tennis play with an emphatic victory Friday afternoon, defeating Washington State 7-0 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Three players had two win days for the Bruins (6-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Elise Wagle achieved the result. The Cougars (8-3, 0-1) rallied a pair of singles sets, but both matches were ultimately won by UCLA in the third set, 10-point tiebreakers. Fresh off achieving their first ranking as a doubles pair, No. 66 Ahmani Guichard And Sasha Vagramov of the Bruins rolled to a 6-1 victory against Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov on Court 3. The combination of Guichard and Vagramov is now 3-0 since debuting on February 24. The decisive decision followed Court 1, where Kimmi Hance and Anne Christine Lutkemeyer, who appeared on Court 1 for the first time, recovered from a 1-3 deficit against Eva Alvarez Sande and Elyse Tse to win 6-3. No. 65 Bianca Fernandez posted a 7-5, 6-2 result over Yura Nakagawa on Court 4, extending UCLA's lead to 2-0. The win was Fernandez's fourth straight, with all coming in straight sets. No. 91 Hance followed with a straight-setter of his own on Court 2, beating Tse 6-2, 6-4. For the second time this season, Wagle won convincingly. In this match she defeated Fifa Kumhom 6-2, 6-2 on court 4. No. 62 Tian almost drew even after trailing 1-5 against Alvarez Sande in her second set, before beating her top court counterpart 6-1, 4-6, 1-0(5). Tian, ​​the defending Pac-12 Player of the Week, has won four in a row. The next finish was Court 6, where Vagramov got the best of Martina Markov in a 7-6(0), 6-3 decision. Ultimately, it was Guichard who came back to beat Abouelsaad in a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6(5), 1-0(7) match on Court 5. The Bruins are back in action on Saturday when they host No. 25 Washington for more Pac-12 action. LATC's first service is scheduled for 12:00 noon PT. Tennis match results

Washington State vs. UCLA

8-3-2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #19 UCLA 7, Washington State 0 Singles competition

1. #62 Tian Fangran (UCLA) final Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5)

2. #91 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) final Elyse Tse (WSU) 6-2, 6-4

3. #65 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) defeated Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 7-5, 6-2

4. Elise Wagle (UCLA) final FIFA Kumhom (WSU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) final Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-7)

6. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) final Martina Markov (WSU) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Kimmi Hance /A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. Eva Alvarez Sande/Elyse Tse (WSU) 6-3

2. Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) vs…Fifa Kumhom/Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 5-4, unfinished

3. #66 Ahmani Guichard / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) final Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) 6-1 Match Notes:

Washington State 8-3

UCLA 6-3; National Ranking #19

Order of finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (3,2,4,1,6,5)

