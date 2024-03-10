Sports
Aaron Huglen's late goal gives Gophers men's hockey a postseason sweep over Penn State
If the Gophers want to realize all of their 2023-2024 hopes and dreams, they'll need to finish the seasons of four opponents in late March and mid-April.
They practiced that task Saturday afternoon, helping Penn State kick off the offseason with a 3-2 victory for a sweep of the Big Ten hockey quarterfinal series at 3M Arena in Mariucci.
It certainly wasn't easy.
Aaron Huglen scored with 1:08 left in the third period, waking the Gophers from a slumber over the final two periods in which they were outshot 35-7. Penn State, trailing 2-0 after one period, almost took the lead twice in the third, once when the puck trickled down the goal line behind Gophers goalie Justen Close and the second time when a goal was called off after a successful Minnesota -offside challenge.
“We were able to hold on long enough to make a play,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, whose team improved to 22-9-5 and will play an opponent to be determined next weekend in a singles semifinal game conference. Wisconsin beats Ohio State on Sunday, the Gophers would visit the Badgers next Sunday. If Ohio State wins, the Gophers would host Michigan on Saturday.
Close made a career-high 46 saves and Jaxon Nelson scored two first-period goals for the Gophers.
“Thank God Justen Close did what he did,” Motzko said. “He finally gave us a chance.”
Penn State (15-18-3) erased a 2-0 deficit on second-period goals from Jimmy Dowd Jr. and Matt DiMarsico.
On the winning goal, Penn State defenseman Jarod Crespo, under pressure from Huglen, coughed up the puck in the Nittany Lions zone. Gophers winger Brody Lamb grabbed the puck, spun around a Penn State defender and fed the puck to Huglen, who tapped a backhander past goaltender Liam Souliere, sparking a celebration for the 5,363 in attendance.
“It's tough to end a team's season, and we know that,” Close said. “They certainly didn't make it easy.”
The Gophers came out strong and took a 1-0 lead in the game (1:38) when Nelson beat Souliere from the right circle.
The game started at 4:07 of the first when Gophers sniper Jimmy Snuggerud was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for checking from behind. Defenseman Ryan Chesley and Nelson then took back-to-back cross-check penalties, and the Gophers killed 3:23 from a five-on-three deficit and 3:41 from a five-on-four deficit. Close made eight saves in the period and Nelson had four of his eight blocked shots in the game.
The Gophers extended the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 13:10 when Nelson took a pass over the slot from Luke Mittelstadt and hammered the puck past Souliere.
“Good things happen when you put the puck on the net, and I was in the right place at the right time,” said Nelson, who has eight goals and two assists in his past five games.
A key moment came with 6:20 left in the third when a Nittany Lions shot bounced off the backboards, hit Close's pads and trickled along the goal line, but not over the other side.
“I didn't see it until it was there [on the line]Close said. “I thought, 'Thank God it wasn't an inch further.' We were fortunate to get clarity.”
The Gophers may agree that they were lucky to get the win, too, but they'll take it.
“Every year you have to survive one at some point, and that was ours,” Motzko said. “We survived.”
|
