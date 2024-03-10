Egypt claims mixed doubles gold, while Nigeria misses out





Egypt continue to collect medals in the table tennis event of the 13th African Games, while the duo of Yousssef Abdelaziz and Mariam Alhodaby added the fifth gold medals after beating Algeria's Stephane Ouaiche and Lucie Mobarek 3-0 to emerge as the new champions in the mixed doubles. Nigeria missed the podium after losing in the mixed doubles quarter-final. The Egyptians were dominant in the final and dictated the pace and tempo of the match and this ultimately paved the way for their victory over their opponents. However, they were not really tested on their way to the final as they dominated most of their opponents from round 32 onwards without dropping a set, winning all their matches 3–0. The Egyptians are part of the gold medal winning team and they have added another gold to the number of medals Egypt has won in the table tennis event of the multi-sport championships. A delighted Abdelaziz described the victory as inspiring, despite playing as a partner in their first senior tournament for the first time. Eight years ago we actually played together and today we won our first title as partners, he said. Alhodaby described the tournament as a good experience for them, adding that they are excited about increasing Egypt's medal haul in the table tennis event. We actually knew that the final could be difficult, so we prepared very well, but we might have won all our matches 3-0, but there was no easy match in the tournament. We are happy to have won and we are looking forward to more medals in doubles, said Alhodaby. For the Algerian duo of Ouaiche and Mobarek, making their debut in the tournament, it added silver to the bronze they claimed in the team event. Out of the five events so far in the table tennis event, Egypt has claimed all gold medals, including silver and bronze in singles, as well as bronze in mixed doubles, to dominate this year's tournament. Nigeria still maintains second place with three silver and one bronze medals as a testament to their efforts. Algeria is third with one silver and two bronze medals, while Tunisia has two bronze medals. South Africa also won a medal in the women's team event.

