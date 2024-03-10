ISU headed to Championship Sunday in Arch Madness; Take on Drake for the tournament title

Next game: vs. No. 2 Drake 10-3-2024 | 14.00 hours Apple. 10 (Sun) / 2 p.m vs No. 2 Drake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. No. 1 Indiana State is headed to the 2024 Arch Madness Championship game as the Sycamores convincingly defeated No. 4 Northern Iowa with a 94-72 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Sycamores (28-5) hit six of their first seven 3-pointers to build a double-digit lead early, and Indiana State never gave up to pick up their second win of the season over UNI (19-14). Robbie Avila hit four of ISU's first five 3-pointers during the opening period and finished with 21 points Ryan Conwell added 20 points and 13 rebounds in Sycamore's win.

Indiana State advances to the Arch Madness title game for the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2014 when the Sycamores take on No. 2 Drake. It marks the first time Indiana State and Drake will face each other in the final game of the championship and the sixth different opponent ISU will face in the championship game in program history.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs split the season series, with each team winning at home in 2024. Drake took the opener in Des Moines, 89-78, while ISU returned the favor at the Hulman Center on Feb. 3, 75-67.

The Sycamores (28-5) hit six of their first seven 3-pointers to build a double-digit lead early, and Indiana State never gave up to pick up their second win of the season over UNI (19-14). Robbie Avila hit four of ISU's first five 3-pointers during the opening period and finished with 21 points Ryan Conwell added 20 points and 13 rebounds in Sycamore's victory.

Indiana State advances to the Arch Madness title game for the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2014, as the Sycamores will face the winner between No. 2 Drake and No. 3 Bradley.

Four of ISU's starters finished in double figures JulianLarry (17 points, seven assists) and Isaiah Swope (15 points, 5-of-7 three-pointers) alongside Avila and Conwell in the category. Jayson Kent narrowly missed his second double-double of the tournament, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Sycamores set the tone early in the game, hitting seven of their first ten three-pointers and ten of their first fourteen baskets to build an early 27-15 lead after Swope's third three-pointer of the game at the 12:02 mark. . Indiana State's lead was 19 points at 34-15 after an Avila layup with 9:01 to play in the first half as the Sycamores continued to pressure the Panthers early.

UNI fought back and brought the game within single digits at 41-33 with 1:44 left in the first half on a Cole Henry pull-up jumper in the paint, ending an 18-7 run as the Panthers clawed their way back fought in the match. Sycamore's lead reached double digits as the clock expired and Conwell connected on a turnaround jumper in the paint to send ISU into the locker room with a 44-33 lead.

Indiana State set the tone in the second half, scoring nine of its first 11 points en route to building a 53-35 lead on Avila's layup with 15:54 to play. The lead was 20 points for the first time on a Swope fast-break three-pointer at 62-42 as ISU continued to pressure the Panthers' defense from the outside.

Larry took control of the game late with a six-point stretch, giving ISU a 90-60 lead with 2:43 to go, and Jade Daughtry and Aaron Gray both scored late to close out the game and secure the 94-72 win over the Panthers.

The Sycamores hit 57.4% (35-61) from the floor, including 63.3% (19-of-30) in the second half during a dominant shooting display at the Enterprise Center. ISU hit 15 three-pointers in the game, with all five starters connecting deep in the win.

Xavier Bledson added four points, five assists and a rebound off the bench Jake Wolfe contributed four points and two rebounds to the Indiana State offense.

Jacob Hutson outscored UNI with 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, while Bowen Born added 12 points and four assists. Nate Heise was also in double figures with 10 points.

News and notes

Indiana State won its 28th game, the program's second-most wins in program history.

The Sycamores shot 51.7% from deep, their second-best mark of the season.

Ryan Conwell recorded his fifth double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. His 13 rebounds are also his career high. Conwell has three double-doubles in the last five games. In the last five games, Conwell is averaging a double-double with 19.4 PPG and 10 RPG. In the past 10 games, he has eight games with more than 15 points.

recorded his fifth double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. His 13 rebounds are also his career high. Conwell has three double-doubles in the last five games. In the last five games, Conwell is averaging a double-double with 19.4 PPG and 10 RPG. In the past 10 games, he has eight games with more than 15 points. Isaiah Swope recorded his second-best shooting from three, going 5-of-7 and 71.4%.

recorded his second-best shooting from three, going 5-of-7 and 71.4%. In the last ten games Robbie Avila has six games with more than 20 points, scoring 21 in Saturday's win.

has six games with more than 20 points, scoring 21 in Saturday's win. JulianLarry over the past 10 games, the average has been 10.1 PPG and 6.9 AST/G. He shot 6-for-9 in the win.

over the past 10 games, the average has been 10.1 PPG and 6.9 AST/G. He shot 6-for-9 in the win. Jayson Kent recorded eight of his nine rebounds in the second half.

recorded eight of his nine rebounds in the second half. Jake Wolfe almost doubled his RPG numbers in the MVC tournament. Entering the week, he averaged 1.7 RPG and averaged 3.5 RPG during the two wins.

Next one

The Sycamores will take on Drake in the 2024 MVC Tournament Championship on Sunday with a 2:10 PM ET tipoff.

Follow the Sycamores

VisitGoSycamores.com for the latest information on SycamoreBasketball. You can also find the team on social media includingTweet,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.