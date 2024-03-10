Arkansas Razorbacks Football Running Back Coach Jimmy Smith is switching programs and reportedly transferring to Tcu





FAYETTEVILLE Arkansas head coach and running backs coach Jimmy Smith has resigned from the Razorbacks, HawgBeat confirmed Friday. Smith is expected to take the same position at TCU, according to Matt Zenitz. Smith will become the Horned Frogs' next running backs coach for third-year head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who called plays for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman in 2020-2022. The Razorbacks will now look for a new man to coach the running backs for new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Smith's departure marks his first departure of 2024, but he joins former offensive coordinator Dan Enos who was fired on October 22 after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State and former offensive line coach Cody Kennedy who officially left the Razorbacks on December 1 . to join SEC West foe Mississippi State as recent changes to the Hogs' coaching staff.

The move comes at the start of a crucial spring practice period for the Razorbacks, who are looking to flip the script after an abysmal 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 campaign. Last season, Arkansas ranked 86th in the nation in rushing offense with 139.0 rushing yards per game. That was a drastic step back from previous marks achieved by Arkansas under Smith, who led the Hogs to consecutive seventh-place finishes in 2022 (236.5 yards per game) and 2021 (227.8 yards per game), respectively. Under Smith's tutelage, Arkansas has produced several talented running backs who had good careers in Fayetteville. Most notable is former Razorback Raheim Sanders, who racked up 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons. Arkansas must work to fill the running backs coach vacancy quickly as the Razorbacks have twelve more spring practices to develop a healthy crop of talent in the running back room. “So, look at the running backs, but obviously (Rashod Dubinion) and Isaiah (Augustave), JaQuinden Jackson is a big, physical guy,” Pittman said Tuesday. “I'm going to tell you, I love Braylen Russell. I think what he did, he came in, he's big, but he's big and vertical, 33 or something like that. Very athletic guy, but I do that.” “I don't think (Dominique Johnson) uses the knee brace as much now. But we're good at running backs. To me, that's what you have to have in this league. I don't think it's going to be a rotation of four.” or five guys, but we have to figure out who that ace in the hole is, and I don't think we know who that is right now.

Jimmy Smith was named Associate Head Coach by Head Coach Sam Pittman in the spring of 2023, ahead of his fourth season as running backs coach for the Razorbacks. The Arkansas running game was historically productive in 2022, with Smith's running backs putting up big numbers, led by sophomore Raheim Sanders. The Razorbacks ran for 3,077 yards and averaged 236.7 yards per game, finishing seventh in the nation. The Hogs eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the 10th time in school history with the eighth-most yards in a single season by an Arkansas offense. The team's 2022 total was the highest since Darren McFadden and Felix Jones helped set the school record with 3,725 yards in 2007. Sanders ran for 1,443 yards and 10 scores and finished second in the league with 111.0 yards per game. Sanders' name is in the Arkansas record book after his sophomore season. He ranks in the school's Top 10 for a single season in rushing attempts (222 10th), rushing yards in a game (232 5th), rushing yards in a season (1,443 4th), yards per rush in a season (6.50 5th ) and 100-yard games in a season (7 T3rd). The sophomore also played a key role in the passing game for the Hogs, catching 28 passes for 271 yards and two more touchdowns. His 131.8 yards from scrimmage per game led the SEC. Sanders earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and USA Today, in addition to second-team honors from the league's coaches and Pro Football Focus. Smith also continued his development of sophomore AJ Green, who ran for career-highs in yards (414) and touchdowns (3). Freshman Rashod Dubinion steadily improved during his first collegiate campaign, finishing the season with 293 yards and five scores, including 112 yards and two scores in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, earning Offensive Player of the Game honors deserved. Smith's running backs produced an impressive 2021 season, leading the way for Arkansas to lead the Power 5 and rank second nationally with 227.8 rushing yards per game, the most by an Arkansas team since 2007, when legendary running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones helped the Hogs rack up numbers. The Hogs' rushing attack, while steady, was explosive in 2021. Arkansas' 113 runs of 10-plus yards led all teams in the Power 5 after producing 50 such runs in 2020. Three of Smith's running backs, Trelon Smith, Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson, joined quarterback KJ Jefferson to all rush for more than 500 yards, a feat not accomplished since 1975 at Arkansas. Trelon Smith led the running backs with 598 yards and five touchdowns in his second season on the field for the Hogs. Smith's role in Sanders' development was critical for Arkansas in 2021. Sanders was recruited as a wide receiver before switching to running back during spring training and expanding his role throughout the season, ultimately rushing for 578 yards and five scores on the way to his appointment in the list. SEC's All-Freshman team by the league's coaches. Sanders finished second on the team with 706 total yards, accounting for 109 yards receiving and 19 yards on kick returns. Johnson was another success story for Smith, after moving to tight end for a day during fall camp, Johnson returned to running back and excelled, starting six games and running for 575 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Smith oversaw a rushing offense that put up 151.3 rushing yards per game against an SEC schedule in 2020 in his first year in Fayetteville. Trelon Smith emerged as the teams running back and produced 710 rushing yards while ranking seventh in the SEC with an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Smith ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri, becoming the first Razorback ball carrier to reach those marks since 2016. Smith was part of Georgia States' historic upset at Tennessee as the Panthers outscored the Volunteers 213-93 and won 38-30 in the opening weekend of the Panthers' first-ever victory over a Power 5 program. Before moving to college football, Smith coached at Cedar Grove High School in Metro Atlanta for 12 years, including his last six years as athletic director, head football coach and head track coach. In his six seasons at the helm of the football program, he led the Saints to a 67-14-1 record. From 2015 to 2018, Smith led Cedar Grove to two Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018, the first two state titles in school history and berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017 while winning 51 games. Smith arrived at Cedar Grove in 2007 as an assistant football coach, where he worked with receivers and defensive backs before being elevated to offensive coordinator for three seasons in 2010 before taking over as head coach in 2013. Smith earned numerous coaching accolades, including a pair of Georgia Coach of the Year awards in Class AAA (2016 and 2018), as well as multiple regional and state Coach of the Year awards. He coached six prep All-Americans, and more than 30 of his former student-athletes went on to play at the collegiate level. As head track coach, Smith led Cedar Grove to four consecutive state titles (2015-2018), also the first state titles in school history. He was honored as the 2018 Region 5-AAA Athletic Director of the Year. He began his coaching career at Darlington (SC) High School, his alma mater, where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season in 2005. Smith was a quarterback at Tennessee State and helped the Tigers to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships in 1998 and 1999. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Fayetteville State in 2002 and added a master's degree from Georgia State in 2009. Born in Darlington, SC, Smith and his wife Quanisha have a son, Jermaine II, and a daughter, Joss. The Smith Profile Date of birth: July 27, 1979 Place of Birth: Darlington, South Carolina College: Fayetteville State, 2002 BS Business Administration; State of Georgia, 2009 M.Ed Family: wife Quanisha; Son Jermaine II; Daughter Jos Coaching experience 2005 Darlington (SC) HS (Offensive Coordinator/Quarters) 2007-09 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (assistant coach) 2010-12 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (Offensive Coordinator) 2013-18 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (Head Coach) State of Georgia 2019 (Running Backs) 2020-22 Arkansas (running backs) 2023-pres. Arkansas (Associate HC/Running Backs) Playing experience 1998-99 Tennessee State

