Women's tennis comeback effort falls short against Baylor, 4-2 – UCF Athletics





WACO, Texas – The UCF women's tennis team fought back hard, but the comeback attempt failed as it fell 4-2 to No. 32 Baylor on Friday night in Waco, Texas. The Knights fought to tie things up at two points apiece, but could not complete the upset. The Bears took the first court with a quick 6-1 decision to get up early. Jantje Tilbuerger and Sophia Biolay traded guards with their Baylor counterparts until they fell 5-4 on a break and dropped court two, giving Baylor an early 1-0 lead. The first-year duo Olivia Lincer and Mihaela Tsoneva led 5-4 on court three and were about to serve when the doubles point was won. After putting the doubles point in the past, the Knights took three of the first six singles sets to push the momentum in their direction. With the energy from the previous match against Texas Tech coming to the fore, Tilbuerger came up big with a straight-set 6-3, 6-2 win to put the Knights on the board. The sophomore has won back-to-back singles matches for the first time this season as she finds stability on court four. Absolutely clinical, Jantje ‍ The sophomore puts us on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 DUB 1-2 pic.twitter.com/tIn88DhhDJ — UCF Women's Tennis (@UCF_WTennis) March 9, 2024 Anique Kattenberg seemed to find her feet as she settled into fifth place in the singles and took her second victory of the season. The redshirt junior found her footing with the straight-set 6-4, 6-3 victory to earn the Knights' second point of the night. And so we're all stuck with it Anique wins a MARATHON of a rally and takes court 5 6-4, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/kXs8vTQycn — UCF Women's Tennis (@UCF_WTennis) March 9, 2024 After dropping their first sets, Lincer and Noel Saidenova fought back and took the second set to force a third on courts one and three respectively. Saidenova won her second set with a dominant 6-1 decision, with Lincer securing a 6-4 victory against her 101st-ranked opponent. Despite the fight the team showed, the Bears finished the match with victories on singles courts one, three and six. NEXT ONE Looking to finish the first road trip of conference play in the win column, the Knights travel to Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday to take on TCU. First serve against the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET. #32 Baylor 4, #62UCF2 Singles competition #101 Miska Kadleckova (BU) def. Olivia Lincer (UCF) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Liubov Kostenko (BU) vs. #106 Sofia Biolay (UCF) 5-7, 6-3, 5-1, unfinished Isabella Harrison (BU) def. Noel Saïdenova (UCF) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Jantje Tilbuerger (UCF) def. Zuzanna Kubacha (BU) 6-3, 6-2

Anique Kattenberg (UCF) def. Danielle Tuhten (BU) 6-4, 6-3

Zuzanna Frankowska (BU) def. Mihaela Tsoneva (UCF) 6-1, 5-0, retired Doubles competition Zuzanna Kubacha/Sierra Berry (BU) def. Anique Kattenberg/Noel Saidenova (UCF) 6-1

Miska Kadleckova/Danielle Tuhten (BU) def. Jantje Tilbuerger/Sofia Biolay (UCF) 6-4

Isabella Harvison/Liubov Kostenko (BU) vs. Olivia Lincer/Mihaela Tsoneva (UCF) 5-4, unfinished Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,4,5,1,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2024/03/9/womens-tennis-comeback-effort-falls-short-versus-baylor-4-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos