Connect with us

Sports

Wisconsin women's hockey defeats Ohio State in WCHA title game

Wisconsin women's hockey defeats Ohio State in WCHA title game

 


MINNEAPOLIS How the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team handled the first 10 minutes of Saturday's WCHA championship game against top-ranked Ohio State was of utmost importance to coach Mark Johnson.

The second-seeded Badgers were up to the challenge and scored a pair of goals in the first period, leading to a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 Buckeyes at Ridder Arena.

Three things that stood out in Wisconsin women's hockey OT thriller over Minnesota in the WCHA semifinals

Laila Edwards and Casey O'Brien both had four points on a pair of goals and assists as Wisconsin captured its first WCHA championship since 2020-21, the program's 10th title.

“There were definitely some nerves going into it. It's normal, it's a championship game and Ohio States is a great team, but we also relied on each other,” O'Brien said. “Everyone was ready today, and I think we knew we would be fine as long as we stuck to our identity and played the way we could.”

People also read…

Johnson said, “It's going to be a nice bus ride home tonight.”

Edwards helped permanently change Wisconsin's momentum in the second period. After Jocelyn Amos scored 1 minute, 17 seconds into the middle frame to cut the Wisconsin lead to 2-1, the sophomore left wing answered on the power play just four minutes later.

Wisconsin women's hockey sophomore Laila Edwards scores a power-play goal early in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead over Ohio State in Saturday's WCHA Championship game at Knight Arena in Minneapolis.


Wisconsin (33-5-0) recycled the puck and passed it to Edwards, who fired a shot from the slot over the right shoulder of Ohio State goalie Raygan Kirk at 5:16 thanks to a Britta Curl screen for a 3-1 pipe.

O'Brien added an even-strength goal on assists from Kirsten Simms and Edwards at 7:46 before Curl beat Kirk's stick side with a shorthanded goal at 6:34 as Wisconsin took a 5-1 lead after the second period band conquered.

Women's hockey in Wisconsin has WCHA Player of the Year, 3 as finalists for the national award

“Those are little moments where you keep the energy on your side of the bench and take it away from them,” Johnson said. “It makes their hill a little steeper to climb.”







MK3_3090.jpg 2024 WCHA title game

Wisconsin's Britta Curl, right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring against Ohio State during Saturday's WCHA championship game in Minneapolis.


MAT KROHN, WCHA


Simms found the back of the net first for the Badgers for the second consecutive game. The sophomore right wing buried a one-on-one opportunity against Kirk, using her backhand and coolly spinning the puck past the goalie's stick side at 6:31 of the first.

Edwards later doubled the Badgers' lead at 9:39 on an assist from O'Brien when she fired a shot past Kirk, who finished with 16 saves on 22 shots on goal.

Wisconsin sophomore field hockey player Kirsten Simms scores the opening goal during Saturday afternoon's WCHA Championship game against Ohio State at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.


“I think our whole team has really been firing on all cylinders. When everyone's doing well, it helps with production and things like that,” Edwards said of her second straight four-point game against the Buckeyes.

Simms, who scored her 32nd goal of the season, finished with three points, while Carolina Harvey and Curl added two each and goaltender Ava McNaughton made 30 saves in the Badgers' second straight win against the Buckeyes.

“I think we took an even bigger step today,” O'Brien said. “Everyone played well, everyone connected and I think it was the highlight of our performance so far this year. It was the best time to do it, and I think it will only get better as we move forward. “

Women's hockey in Wisconsin has the best forward and best defenseman in WCHA awards

Hannah Bilka scored a pair of goals for the Buckeyes (32-4-0), who surrendered their most goals all season after giving up five in a 6-5 win over Minnesota in late October.







MK3_2232.jpg 2024 WCHA title game

Wisconsin's Laila Edwards looks for an open teammate during Saturday's WCHA championship game against Ohio State in Minneapolis.


MAT KROHN, WCHA


Here are three stars and three things that stood out in the game.

Three stars

Number 3: Britta Curl, Wisconsin. Her shorthanded goal late in the second period kept the momentum in the Badgers' favor.

No. 2: Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin. The freshman goalie came up with some big stops, especially on the backdoor, to thwart a high-powered Buckeyes offense.

No. 1: Laila Edwards, Wisconsin. The sophomore was huge from the opening puck, accounting for all of her points in the first 27 minutes of the game.







MK3_2232.jpg 2024 WCHA title game

Wisconsin's Laila Edwards looks for an open teammate during Saturday's WCHA championship game against Ohio State in Minneapolis.


MAT KROHN, WCHA


Badgers are perfect at power play

Wisconsin was 2-on-2 in its extra player opportunities on Saturday after going 1-on-4 on power plays Friday night.

That success came on just five combined shots and what ended up being 2:31 of actual power play time. The Badgers were also 2-on-2 in killing Ohio State power plays, including Curl's shorthanded goal late in the second when the Buckeyes had six shots on goal.

Wisconsin senior women's hockey captain Britta Curl scores a shorthanded goal to extend the Badgers' lead to 5-1 over Ohio State in Saturday's WCHA Championship game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.


The puck movement was good and most importantly the puck recovery was good,” Edwards said. “After shots and missed passes we wanted that, so we got the puck back and were very unselfish. Our horsepower was enormous; some great sticks, great blocks and just giving it your all. It was very nice to see and we deserved it.

Why This Referee Helps a Wisconsin Women's Hockey Player Avoid Penalties (And Why It Works)

Wisconsin is having a block party

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 66-42, including a 33-22 edge in shots on goal.

Wisconsin kept the damage to a minimum thanks to some excellent defensive work getting in front of the Ohio State shooters, blocking 24 shots to just 10 from the Buckeyes.

The Badgers had a lot of impact, especially in the last 40 minutes. Wisconsin blocked a total of 21 shots after the first intermission, including a dozen in the third period alone.







MK3_2128.jpg 2024 WCHA title game

Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms fires the puck past Ohio State goaltender Raygan Kirk during Saturday's WCHA championship game in Minneapolis.


MAT KROHN, WCHA


Another championship match coming up?

Saturday was the fifth meeting between the teams from countries No. 1 and 2, and it is conceivable that a sixth meeting could be in the offing within a few weeks.

That became a reality last season when the Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 1-0 in the national championship game. The teams will learn their playoff fates during the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPNews.

Where Wisconsin hockey teams fit into the projected NCAA tournament brackets

The point of today's game is for both teams to figure out how to beat the other team when we meet again, Johnson said. Sometimes if you don't win this game, it can be a crutch that can help you later.

Wisconsin 2 3 1 6
State of Ohio 0 1 2 3

First period: W Simms 32 (O'Brien, L. Edwards), 6:31; L Edwards 17 (O'Brien), 9:40.

Second period:OSU Amos 14 (Webster), 1:17. WL. Edwards 18 (Harvey, Curl), 5:16 (pp); O'Brien 21 (Simms, L. Edwards), 7:46; Curl 22 (Eden), 18:34 (sh).Sanctions:Amos, OSU, 3:24; Gorbatenko, W, 16:48.

Third period:O'Brien 22 (Simms, Harvey), 1:26 (pp). OSU Bilka 19, 15:23; Bilka 20 (Webster, Barnes) 17:47Sanctions:Amos, OSU, 0:47; L Edwards, W, 6:47.

Saves: W (McNaughton 10-10-10) 30; OSU (Kirk 4-7-5) 16. Power game: W 2-for-2; OSU 0-for-2.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://badgerextra.com/sports/hockey/women/wisconsin-womens-hockey-ohio-state-wcha-championship/article_15042d2c-de28-11ee-9bf9-47544a5992c5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: