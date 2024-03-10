Wisconsin women's hockey defeats Ohio State in WCHA title game

MINNEAPOLIS How the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team handled the first 10 minutes of Saturday's WCHA championship game against top-ranked Ohio State was of utmost importance to coach Mark Johnson.

The second-seeded Badgers were up to the challenge and scored a pair of goals in the first period, leading to a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 Buckeyes at Ridder Arena.

Laila Edwards and Casey O'Brien both had four points on a pair of goals and assists as Wisconsin captured its first WCHA championship since 2020-21, the program's 10th title.

“There were definitely some nerves going into it. It's normal, it's a championship game and Ohio States is a great team, but we also relied on each other,” O'Brien said. “Everyone was ready today, and I think we knew we would be fine as long as we stuck to our identity and played the way we could.”

Johnson said, “It's going to be a nice bus ride home tonight.”

Edwards helped permanently change Wisconsin's momentum in the second period. After Jocelyn Amos scored 1 minute, 17 seconds into the middle frame to cut the Wisconsin lead to 2-1, the sophomore left wing answered on the power play just four minutes later.

Wisconsin (33-5-0) recycled the puck and passed it to Edwards, who fired a shot from the slot over the right shoulder of Ohio State goalie Raygan Kirk at 5:16 thanks to a Britta Curl screen for a 3-1 pipe.

O'Brien added an even-strength goal on assists from Kirsten Simms and Edwards at 7:46 before Curl beat Kirk's stick side with a shorthanded goal at 6:34 as Wisconsin took a 5-1 lead after the second period band conquered.

Simms found the back of the net first for the Badgers for the second consecutive game. The sophomore right wing buried a one-on-one opportunity against Kirk, using her backhand and coolly spinning the puck past the goalie's stick side at 6:31 of the first.

Edwards later doubled the Badgers' lead at 9:39 on an assist from O'Brien when she fired a shot past Kirk, who finished with 16 saves on 22 shots on goal.

“I think our whole team has really been firing on all cylinders. When everyone's doing well, it helps with production and things like that,” Edwards said of her second straight four-point game against the Buckeyes.

Simms, who scored her 32nd goal of the season, finished with three points, while Carolina Harvey and Curl added two each and goaltender Ava McNaughton made 30 saves in the Badgers' second straight win against the Buckeyes.

“I think we took an even bigger step today,” O'Brien said. “Everyone played well, everyone connected and I think it was the highlight of our performance so far this year. It was the best time to do it, and I think it will only get better as we move forward. “

Here are three stars and three things that stood out in the game.

Three stars

Number 3: Britta Curl, Wisconsin. Her shorthanded goal late in the second period kept the momentum in the Badgers' favor.

No. 2: Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin. The freshman goalie came up with some big stops, especially on the backdoor, to thwart a high-powered Buckeyes offense.

Badgers are perfect at power play

Wisconsin was 2-on-2 in its extra player opportunities on Saturday after going 1-on-4 on power plays Friday night.

That success came on just five combined shots and what ended up being 2:31 of actual power play time. The Badgers were also 2-on-2 in killing Ohio State power plays, including Curl's shorthanded goal late in the second when the Buckeyes had six shots on goal.

The puck movement was good and most importantly the puck recovery was good,” Edwards said. “After shots and missed passes we wanted that, so we got the puck back and were very unselfish. Our horsepower was enormous; some great sticks, great blocks and just giving it your all. It was very nice to see and we deserved it.

Wisconsin is having a block party

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 66-42, including a 33-22 edge in shots on goal.

Wisconsin kept the damage to a minimum thanks to some excellent defensive work getting in front of the Ohio State shooters, blocking 24 shots to just 10 from the Buckeyes.

Another championship match coming up?

Saturday was the fifth meeting between the teams from countries No. 1 and 2, and it is conceivable that a sixth meeting could be in the offing within a few weeks.

That became a reality last season when the Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 1-0 in the national championship game. The teams will learn their playoff fates during the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPNews.

The point of today's game is for both teams to figure out how to beat the other team when we meet again, Johnson said. Sometimes if you don't win this game, it can be a crutch that can help you later.

Wisconsin 2 3 1 6 State of Ohio 0 1 2 3

First period: W Simms 32 (O'Brien, L. Edwards), 6:31; L Edwards 17 (O'Brien), 9:40.

Second period:OSU Amos 14 (Webster), 1:17. WL. Edwards 18 (Harvey, Curl), 5:16 (pp); O'Brien 21 (Simms, L. Edwards), 7:46; Curl 22 (Eden), 18:34 (sh).Sanctions:Amos, OSU, 3:24; Gorbatenko, W, 16:48.

Third period:O'Brien 22 (Simms, Harvey), 1:26 (pp). OSU Bilka 19, 15:23; Bilka 20 (Webster, Barnes) 17:47Sanctions:Amos, OSU, 0:47; L Edwards, W, 6:47.

Saves: W (McNaughton 10-10-10) 30; OSU (Kirk 4-7-5) 16. Power game: W 2-for-2; OSU 0-for-2.

