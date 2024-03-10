UST, Ateneo punch return trip to Final Four





Last season's finalists University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University booked a return trip to the UAAP Men's Table Tennis Final Four after taking care of the University of the Philippines and National University respectively on Saturday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Manila. The Male Tennisers bounced back from their defeat against the University of the East Red Warriors to record their seventh win with a 4-1 defeat of the Fighting Maroons, who are now 3-6. Richard Bautista, who suffered a setback in his doubles match against UE, teamed with Nash Agustines to defeat UP's Hakim Baloto and Andrei Jarata for one day 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the reigning champion's spot in the semis secure finals. Last season's MVP and Rookie of the Year, Nilo Ledama, made quick work of Zire Mina in the second singles match, 6-0, 6-1, before Steven Sonsona and Symon Jaculan defeated Karl Miguel and Jonas Silva, 7 -5, 7-6 (4) in the first doubles match to double the lead. EJ Tangub eventually sealed the rout for the Spain-based side, beating Rafael Liangco 6-0, 6-4, even as Fighting Maroon Loucas Fernandez turned back John Christopher Sonsona 6-7(5), 6-0, 6- 4 1 . On the other hand, Austin Delos Santos took the win in three games for the Blue Eagles, despite the Bulldogs ending the tie at 3-2. The student-athlete of the masters, Mary the Queen School of Malolos, prevailed over Benedict Santiago 6-2, 5-7, 5-4 (ret.) in the second singles match to conclude where Nio Tria, Axl Gonzaga and Noy Seno retired in the first two games. Seno dominated EJ Tugade in the second set of the second singles match, 7-6(2), 6-0, while Tria and Gonzaga needed only two sets, 6-1, 6-3 over Angil Balaoing and Allen Manlangit in the first doubles match. Ibarra Ortega and Gab Bandoquillo got one back for NU, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over JJ Llavore and Stef Gurria. Jules Lazaro then gave top rookie prospect JD Velez a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 decision to complete the tie. On the women's side, holder NU earned a 4-1 victory over Season 85 Finals opponent UP, securing at least a play-off for a spot in the Finals. JM Carcueva shook off the challenge of Season 85 Rookie of the Year Joshea Malazarte, closing out the match on a handful of match points, 6-4, 7-5, to keep the Lady Bulldogs spotless after five. The Fighting Maroons remained in third place with an even 3-3 win-loss map. In the other matches, Adamson University and Ateneo broke their respective winless streaks in the men's and women's divisions, both at the expense of De La Salle University. Nikko Lumahang secured victory for the Soaring Falcons with a 7-5, 6-1 lead over Ohye Tortal of Green Tennisters. Meanwhile, Althea Ong outlasted Maikee Vicencio 7-5(6), 1-6, 6-2 to put the Blue Eagles in the win column. Adamson is now 1-7 in sixth place, while the DLSU men have fallen to 1-8 in seventh place. On the distaff side, Ateneo and La Salle are now tied at 1-5 for fourth through fifth place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiebreakertimes.com.ph/tbt/uaap-86-tennis-ust-ateneo-punch-return-trip-to-final-four/296585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos