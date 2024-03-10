Alex De Minaur's jealousy over girlfriend Katie Boulter's game | ATP tour





Player Features De Minaur is 'jealous' of girlfriend Boulter's firepower Both players won 500-level titles last weekend March 9, 2024 Peter Staples/ATP Tour, Getty Images Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter fuel each other to success on the ATP and WTA tours.

By ATP staff Jealousy can be dangerous in relationships but there is no trouble in Tennis Paradise after Alex de Minaur's latest comments about girlfriend Katie Boulter in Indian Wells. The tennis power couple shared a memorable weekend as De Minaur won the Acapulco ATP 500 title last Saturday before heading off to watch Boulter triumph in Sunday's San Diego WTA 500. De Minaur entered the BNP Paribas Open one spot off his PIF Career ATP rankings at No. 10, while Boulter rose to a new record of No. 27 in the world following her trophy run.

While the Australian may brag about his higher status, there is one key aspect of his girlfriend's game that he both covets and admires. “When I see her play… I get a little jealous if I'm honest because I see her hitting winners left and right,” De Minaur told Tennis Channel on Friday after a 6-1, 6-2 win against Taro Daniel . “I'm like, gosh, I wish I had that kind of firepower in my game. I see her playing the game and it just looks so easy. And I'm just running back and forth here, grinding for every point, She just has to work. She just goes out there, hits some winners and plays great tennis.” The San Diego final was Boulter's first match that De Minaur was able to watch live this season. But whether they're together on the same tournament grounds or competing on opposite sides of the world, the pair push each other to greater heights. “I think it played a major role in our success,” he said of their relationship. “You have a partner who knows exactly what you're feeling at every moment, whether you're winning, whether you're losing, the highs and the lows. We can both be there for each other no matter what. That same workplace, we know what each other needs. “She helped me a lot in dealing with results and accepting results. In the past, I've been pretty hard on myself for not getting the results I wanted. She helped me a lot in having that perspective and trust in the process and trust in all the work you do behind the scenes that you simply enjoy more outside the scenes, regardless of the results.” You might also like: After 'perfect weekend', Boulter and De Minaur reunite in 'Tennis Paradise' Wins and losses may not mean everything, but De Minaur is already planning how he and Boulter can top their double titles. “It's been great having her around,” he continued, “and even now that we're both at career highs, the sky's the limit.”

