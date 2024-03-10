Sports
Edina storms past Chanhassen to win its 14th boys hockey state championship
Edina boys hockey coach Curt Giles said he felt his age, which is why he wore a ballcap backwards after Edina's 2-1 victory in the Class 2A state tournament championship game Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
“I'm trying something new,” Giles said. “You get to a certain age, after a while you have to try to fit in.”
The white hat, with “State Champions” embroidered on the right side, is not nearly as famous as the houndstooth hat worn by Edina's legendary coach Willard Ikola. In fact, it's likely that Saturday will be the last time Giles wears his new lid. What will remain, however, are the memories of the program's 14th championship round.
“This group of kids we had this year,” Giles said, “was the easiest group we've ever had to get ready to play a hockey game. They had a desire, and we could tell they really wanted to do it.” wanted to win. very much.”
Edina senior forward Jackson Nevers, a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award winner and a veteran of last season's championship game loss to Minnetonka, said, “We didn't go down without a fight.”
For the better part of two periods, second-seeded Chanhassen (25-6) took the fight to Edina (26-4-1). Starting when senior Tyler Smith converted a puck shot from Ben Curtis for the game's opening goal at the 10:10 mark of period two, the Storm kept up the pressure and outscored Edina 14-5 for the period. But the Storm scored just one goal despite dominating the second period.
“What you really hope as a coach is that if we can come out of this period only being one down after a push like they had, then we can regroup and try to move forward,” Giles said. “Then it's just one shot.”
Edina's “Robbie and Bobby” show scored the next two goals. Junior defenseman Robbie Hoch's shot from the point beat goaltender Kam Hendrickson at 3:12 of the third period. Draw.
The Hornets took a 2-1 lead when senior forward Bobby Cowan scored on the power play at 10:05 of the third period with a blistering shot that was already etched in Giles' memory.
“That shot, from that spot, to beat such a good goaltender, it's hard to find a kid who can shoot like that,” Giles said.
Third-year Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield described Edina's third-period turnaround as a car accident, one he saw coming but was powerless to stop.
“They came out hard; we knew they were going to push,” Bloomfield said.
From there, Hornets senior goalkeeper Joe Bertram kept the Storm from forcing overtime. Before the match, Chanhassen defeated Edina 34-23.
“Because they were pressing, I wasn't looking at the clock too much,” Bertram said. “I was just worried about the puck.”
Chanhassen fell just a little short to cap off a breakout season in the best possible way. The Storm weren't supposed to get this far, as defending state champions and undefeated Minnetonka eclipsed them in Section 2, erasing much of the high school landscape.
Bloomfield praised the resilience of his senior-laden group for being “one jump away from winning tonight, or at least tying the knot. There are a lot of emotions. They love each other, and it's the end of the road.”
The three stars of the game
Bobby Cowan, Edina forward: Scored the go-ahead shot from the top of the circle just 11 seconds into the third period on a power play.
Robbie Hoch, Edina defender: Tied early in the third period with his third goal of the season.
Tyler Smith, Chanhassen forward: He broke a scoreless draw by tapping a shot just in front of the net for his 14th goal of the season and third of the tournament.
The key numbers of the game
1: Power play goal for Edina, which proved to be the game winner.
24 Goals this season for Edina's Bobby Cowan, who led his team. Seven of his goals, including Saturday's winner, came on the power play.
2-1: The final score in consecutive Class 2A state championship games.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/edina-chanhassen-boys-hockey-state-tournament-championship-minnesota-class-2a/600349829/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Documentary premiere highlights groundbreaking custody case for lesbian couples
- Edina storms past Chanhassen to win its 14th boys hockey state championship
- Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in an elegant gold slip dress and sleek brown leather boots as she leaves the CAA pre-Oscars party.
- Melatonin sends kids to the ER: CDC warns
- Alex De Minaur's jealousy over girlfriend Katie Boulter's game | ATP tour
- Mayor Willow compares the closing of Notre Dame College to an “earthquake” in the city; She hopes another college will be interested in the property
- UK ranked second worst for mental health in global survey
- John Singer Sargent at the Tate Britain exhibition
- Software overhaul aims to align US military with industry best practices
- Multiple personnel updates for UCLA Football
- Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela to meet President Nicolas Maduro
- Brad Gushue in familiar territory in Canadian Men's Curling Championship final