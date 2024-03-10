Edina storms past Chanhassen to win its 14th boys hockey state championship

Edina boys hockey coach Curt Giles said he felt his age, which is why he wore a ballcap backwards after Edina's 2-1 victory in the Class 2A state tournament championship game Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

“I'm trying something new,” Giles said. “You get to a certain age, after a while you have to try to fit in.”

The white hat, with “State Champions” embroidered on the right side, is not nearly as famous as the houndstooth hat worn by Edina's legendary coach Willard Ikola. In fact, it's likely that Saturday will be the last time Giles wears his new lid. What will remain, however, are the memories of the program's 14th championship round.

“This group of kids we had this year,” Giles said, “was the easiest group we've ever had to get ready to play a hockey game. They had a desire, and we could tell they really wanted to do it.” wanted to win. very much.”

Edina senior forward Jackson Nevers, a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award winner and a veteran of last season's championship game loss to Minnetonka, said, “We didn't go down without a fight.”

For the better part of two periods, second-seeded Chanhassen (25-6) took the fight to Edina (26-4-1). Starting when senior Tyler Smith converted a puck shot from Ben Curtis for the game's opening goal at the 10:10 mark of period two, the Storm kept up the pressure and outscored Edina 14-5 for the period. But the Storm scored just one goal despite dominating the second period.

“What you really hope as a coach is that if we can come out of this period only being one down after a push like they had, then we can regroup and try to move forward,” Giles said. “Then it's just one shot.”

Edina's “Robbie and Bobby” show scored the next two goals. Junior defenseman Robbie Hoch's shot from the point beat goaltender Kam Hendrickson at 3:12 of the third period. Draw.

The Hornets took a 2-1 lead when senior forward Bobby Cowan scored on the power play at 10:05 of the third period with a blistering shot that was already etched in Giles' memory.

“That shot, from that spot, to beat such a good goaltender, it's hard to find a kid who can shoot like that,” Giles said.

Third-year Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield described Edina's third-period turnaround as a car accident, one he saw coming but was powerless to stop.

“They came out hard; we knew they were going to push,” Bloomfield said.

From there, Hornets senior goalkeeper Joe Bertram kept the Storm from forcing overtime. Before the match, Chanhassen defeated Edina 34-23.

“Because they were pressing, I wasn't looking at the clock too much,” Bertram said. “I was just worried about the puck.”

Chanhassen fell just a little short to cap off a breakout season in the best possible way. The Storm weren't supposed to get this far, as defending state champions and undefeated Minnetonka eclipsed them in Section 2, erasing much of the high school landscape.

Bloomfield praised the resilience of his senior-laden group for being “one jump away from winning tonight, or at least tying the knot. There are a lot of emotions. They love each other, and it's the end of the road.”

The three stars of the game

Bobby Cowan, Edina forward: Scored the go-ahead shot from the top of the circle just 11 seconds into the third period on a power play.

Robbie Hoch, Edina defender: Tied early in the third period with his third goal of the season.

Tyler Smith, Chanhassen forward: He broke a scoreless draw by tapping a shot just in front of the net for his 14th goal of the season and third of the tournament.

The key numbers of the game

1: Power play goal for Edina, which proved to be the game winner.

24 Goals this season for Edina's Bobby Cowan, who led his team. Seven of his goals, including Saturday's winner, came on the power play.

2-1: The final score in consecutive Class 2A state championship games.