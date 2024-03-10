The Rhode Island High School Championship





(by Steve Hopkins) The 2024 running of the Rhode Island High School Team Table Tennis Championships is in the books and Hendricken High School has been crowned champions. Hendricken had a solid season, posting a 14-1 record in the regular season and going 5-0 in the end-of-season tournament. The final day involved eight teams, with Hendricken topping Lasalle Academy 2–1 in the final. For clubs looking to expand their youth programs (or add some grassroots outreach in their region), the model used in Rhode Island may be worth a look. Rhode Island Table Tennis has been hosting a High School team event for a number of years. This was often in combination with cheap, unsanctioned stag events for children. In the beginning there were sometimes only 2 or 3 teams participating. However, over a number of years the three-person team format has caught on. The club offers youth clinics in the fall and uses these events as a marketing opportunity. Players (and parents) are encouraged to return to their schools and invite others to join a team. At the same time, invitations are sent to a number of schools. This year three events were offered. These events have grown so much that they have filled three days for team play alone (the club will host a separate USATT State Games event later this spring that will offer singles events). Two of the team events were organized as regional meets and included teams from Massachusetts and Connecticut (as well as Rhode Island), and the third event was the RI State Team Championship offered in recent years. The first event had 10 teams (representing three states). The second event had 8 teams from RI and MA). The third event was limited to RI teams only – and there were 8 teams (Hendricken High School, Lasalle Academy, Wheeler School, Classical High School, Pilgrim High School, Lincoln High School, Lincoln Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School). A total of 15 schools were represented across the three events, with just over 40 different students taking part. Those participants were a mix of seasoned players and novice players. The participating students were accompanied by parents and siblings. The events were great fun for everyone. The events were also a nice change from the typical club look and feel – as the club was filled with young players (and many new faces). Visit ButterflyOnline.com for the latest table tennis news and results.

