Sports
Dunham earns NCAA bid to SoCon Wrestling Championships
As the No. 5 seed entering the tournament, the sophomore from Haymarket, Virginia qualified by defeating No. 4 seed Tyson Lane of Gardner-Webb twice on the day. In the opening round he defeated Lane with a dominant 16-5 major decision. He advanced to the second round and faced No. 1 seed Domenic Zaccone of Campbell, where he fell by a 9–2 decision.
In the consolation round, Dunham defeated George Rosas of The Citadel by a 4-1 decision to advance to face Lane again in the 3rd-4th place match. Dunham won the fight with a hard-fought 8-5 decision to go 2-0 against Lane on the day to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
He is the first NCAA qualifier since Neal Richards '19 wrestled in the 2020 tournament.
The NCAA Wrestling Selection Show airs on NCAA.com on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:00 PM ET. The 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be held March 21-23 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
VMI head coach Jim Gibson
“This is an incredible achievement for Dyson, who is only in his sophomore year. It's huge for him and our program to be represented on college wrestling's biggest stage. He wrestled with confidence and tenacity today and solidified his spot in an elite category for the season.”
Tournament Summary
As a team, VMI finished in seventh place at the SoCon Championships, 18.0 points ahead of Presbyterian College's 5.5 points. Braxton Lewis (174) and Josh Evans (197) also had solid placings at the tournament with a fourth-place finish in their respective weight classes.
24th-ranked App State won the tournament with 114 points, while 22nd-ranked Campbell came in second with 97.5 points. Chattanooga was third with 63.5 points, followed by Gardner-Webb (49.5), The Citadel (44.5), Davidson (23), VMI (18.0) and Presbyterian (5.5). Eight of the individual champions were named to the all-conference team earlier this week, entering the championship as the No. 1 seed in their respective weight class.
More information about the tournament can be found on the websiteSoCon Central Wrestling Championships page.
Team ranking
1. Appalachian State 114.0
2.Campbell 97.5
3. Chattanooga 63.5
4. Gardner-Webb 49.5
5. The Citadel 44.5
6. Davidson 23.0
7.VMI 18.0
8. Presbyterian 5.5
Individual Champions/NCAA Qualifiers
125 Brayden Palmer, Chattanooga
133 Ethan Oakley, App State
141 Isaiah Powe, Chattanooga
149 Cody Bond, App State
157 Tommy Askey, App Status
165 Will Miller, App Status
174Austin Murphy, Campbell
184 Tomas Brooker, App State
197 – Levi Hopkins, Campbell
HWT Taye Ghadiali, Campbell
Additional NCAA Allocations
133 Domenic Zaccone, Campbell
133 Dyson DunhamVMI
149 Jeffrey Boyd, The Citadel
165 Domonic Baker, Campbell
Southern Conference coach of the year
JohnMark Bentley, App Status
Most Outstanding Wrestler Tournament
Taye Ghadiali, 285, Campbell
Pinnacle Award (student-athlete with the highest GPA on the championship-winning team)
Cody Bond, Sr., App State
VMI wrestlers at the 2024 SoCon Championships
125
Tony Burke
lost to Campbell's Anthony Molton by technical fall, 2:31 (21-6)
tech falls Enis Ljikovic of Davidson, 5:35 (17-0)
lost to Chattanooga's Brayden Palmer in the fall, 3:49
133
Dyson Dunham – Third place
maj. Dec. Gardner-Webb's Tyson Lane, 16-5
lost by decision to Campbell's Domenic Zaccone 9-2
Dec. George Rosas of the Citadel, 4-1
Dec. Gardner-Webb's Tyson Lane, 8-5 – wins third place to advance to NCAAs
141
Patrick Jordan
Dec. App State's Isaac Byers, 4-2
lost by decision to GW's Todd Carter 11-5
lost by decision to Jacob Silka of The Citadel 5-0
149
Ryan Vigil
lost to Noah Castillo of Chattanooga on December 12-7
lost to Davidson's Tyler-Xavier McKnight by SV-1, 5-2
157
Jos Yost
lost to App State's Tommy Askey in the fall, 4:06
lost to Hayden Watson of The Citadel in the fall, 5:40
165
Caleb Chandler
lost to App State's Will Miller by Maj. December, 17-4
lost to Kamdyn Munro of Chattanooga in the fall, 2:01
174
Braxton Lewis – Fourth place
Be able to. Dec. Sam Mora of GW, 13-3
lost 8-4 to Chattanooga's Sergio Desiante in December
maj. Dec. Brodie Porter of the Citadel, 14-3
lost to App State's Luca Uliano in the fall, 5:22
184
Toby Schoffstall
lost to Tomas Brooker of App State by technical fall, 6:20 (19-4)
lost to GW's Jha'Quan Anderson by Maj. December, 17-3
197
Josh Evans – Fourth place
lost to Carson Floyd of App State by Maj. December, 10-1
Dec. Davidson's Cameo Blankenship, 4-0
Dec. Josh McCutchen of GW, 14-13
lost to Carson Floyd of App State by Maj. December, 12-3
285
Tyler Mousaw
lost 3-1 to Davidson's Jake Fernicola in December
lost to Ben Stemmet of The Citadel on December 9-5
|
Sources
2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2024/3/9/dunham-earns-ncaa-bid-at-socon-wrestling-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dunham earns NCAA bid to SoCon Wrestling Championships
- Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela to meet President Nicolas Maduro
- Turkish actress Hande Ercel aspires for Bollywood collaborations | Star of the day
- 10 travel essentials loved by flight attendants
- 950+ people reported tremors from the South Carolina earthquake today
- Helicopter crashes in Rio Grande Valley, killing three
- News18 Full List of Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: Animal Wins Best Film | Bollywood
- The Rhode Island High School Championship
- Tassels and fringes make a dramatic fashion statement
- Mazda moves to more upscale technology with latest SUV model
- Book Discussion: Engaging Reads | Canberra Daily
- Biden takes his message on the road after fiery speech