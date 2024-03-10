Dunham earns NCAA bid to SoCon Wrestling Championships





BOONE, NC VMI 133-pound wrestler Dyson Dunham punched a ticket to the NCAA Wrestling Championships by placing third in his weight class on Saturday at the 2024 SoCon Championships, held at App State's Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina. VMI 133-pound wrestlerpunched a ticket to the NCAA Wrestling Championships by placing third in his weight class on Saturday at the 2024 SoCon Championships, held at App State's Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina. As the No. 5 seed entering the tournament, the sophomore from Haymarket, Virginia qualified by defeating No. 4 seed Tyson Lane of Gardner-Webb twice on the day. In the opening round he defeated Lane with a dominant 16-5 major decision. He advanced to the second round and faced No. 1 seed Domenic Zaccone of Campbell, where he fell by a 9–2 decision. In the consolation round, Dunham defeated George Rosas of The Citadel by a 4-1 decision to advance to face Lane again in the 3rd-4th place match. Dunham won the fight with a hard-fought 8-5 decision to go 2-0 against Lane on the day to qualify for the NCAA Championships. He is the first NCAA qualifier since Neal Richards '19 wrestled in the 2020 tournament. The NCAA Wrestling Selection Show airs on NCAA.com on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:00 PM ET. The 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be held March 21-23 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. VMI head coach Jim Gibson “This is an incredible achievement for Dyson, who is only in his sophomore year. It's huge for him and our program to be represented on college wrestling's biggest stage. He wrestled with confidence and tenacity today and solidified his spot in an elite category for the season.” Tournament Summary As a team, VMI finished in seventh place at the SoCon Championships, 18.0 points ahead of Presbyterian College's 5.5 points. Braxton Lewis (174) and Josh Evans (197) also had solid placings at the tournament with a fourth-place finish in their respective weight classes. 24th-ranked App State won the tournament with 114 points, while 22nd-ranked Campbell came in second with 97.5 points. Chattanooga was third with 63.5 points, followed by Gardner-Webb (49.5), The Citadel (44.5), Davidson (23), VMI (18.0) and Presbyterian (5.5). Eight of the individual champions were named to the all-conference team earlier this week, entering the championship as the No. 1 seed in their respective weight class. More information about the tournament can be found on the websiteSoCon Central Wrestling Championships page. Team ranking 1. Appalachian State 114.0

2.Campbell 97.5

3. Chattanooga 63.5

4. Gardner-Webb 49.5

5. The Citadel 44.5

6. Davidson 23.0

7.VMI 18.0 8. Presbyterian 5.5 Individual Champions/NCAA Qualifiers 125 Brayden Palmer, Chattanooga

133 Ethan Oakley, App State

141 Isaiah Powe, Chattanooga

149 Cody Bond, App State

157 Tommy Askey, App Status

165 Will Miller, App Status

174Austin Murphy, Campbell

184 Tomas Brooker, App State

197 – Levi Hopkins, Campbell

HWT Taye Ghadiali, Campbell Additional NCAA Allocations 133 Domenic Zaccone, Campbell

133 Dyson Dunham VMI 149 Jeffrey Boyd, The Citadel

165 Domonic Baker, Campbell Southern Conference coach of the year JohnMark Bentley, App Status Most Outstanding Wrestler Tournament Taye Ghadiali, 285, Campbell Pinnacle Award (student-athlete with the highest GPA on the championship-winning team) Cody Bond, Sr., App State VMI wrestlers at the 2024 SoCon Championships

125

Tony Burke lost to Campbell's Anthony Molton by technical fall, 2:31 (21-6)

tech falls Enis Ljikovic of Davidson, 5:35 (17-0)

lost to Chattanooga's Brayden Palmer in the fall, 3:49 133

Dyson Dunham – Third place maj. Dec. Gardner-Webb's Tyson Lane, 16-5

lost by decision to Campbell's Domenic Zaccone 9-2

Dec. George Rosas of the Citadel, 4-1

Dec. Gardner-Webb's Tyson Lane, 8-5 – wins third place to advance to NCAAs 141

Patrick Jordan Dec. App State's Isaac Byers, 4-2

lost by decision to GW's Todd Carter 11-5

lost by decision to Jacob Silka of The Citadel 5-0 149

Ryan Vigil lost to Noah Castillo of Chattanooga on December 12-7

lost to Davidson's Tyler-Xavier McKnight by SV-1, 5-2 157

Jos Yost lost to App State's Tommy Askey in the fall, 4:06

lost to Hayden Watson of The Citadel in the fall, 5:40 165

Caleb Chandler lost to App State's Will Miller by Maj. December, 17-4

lost to Kamdyn Munro of Chattanooga in the fall, 2:01 174

Braxton Lewis – Fourth place Be able to. Dec. Sam Mora of GW, 13-3

lost 8-4 to Chattanooga's Sergio Desiante in December

maj. Dec. Brodie Porter of the Citadel, 14-3

lost to App State's Luca Uliano in the fall, 5:22 184

Toby Schoffstall lost to Tomas Brooker of App State by technical fall, 6:20 (19-4)

lost to GW's Jha'Quan Anderson by Maj. December, 17-3 197

Josh Evans – Fourth place lost to Carson Floyd of App State by Maj. December, 10-1

Dec. Davidson's Cameo Blankenship, 4-0

Dec. Josh McCutchen of GW, 14-13

lost to Carson Floyd of App State by Maj. December, 12-3 285

Tyler Mousaw lost 3-1 to Davidson's Jake Fernicola in December

lost to Ben Stemmet of The Citadel on December 9-5

