Oregon State Spring Football Day 3 Nuggets: Beavers head to Reser Stadium





– After spending the first two days of spring football at the Prothro Practice Fields/Merrit Truax Indoor Center, the Beavers headed to Reser Stadium for the first time this spring. Trent Bray as head coach. It was a typical spring day in Oregon, when we were treated to moments of abundant sunshine, blustery winds and the occasional rain shower. – While the weather couldn't decide what it wanted to do, that wasn't the case for Bray's Beavers as they had their most intense practice of the spring session, including the most 11-on-11 teamwork we've ever seen far. – As we noted earlier this week, there is a lot of rotation happening across the board as the Beavers have a huge number of new faces on the roster. We have a pretty good idea of ​​what the rotations look like, but I also wouldn't put a lot of stock into it until the second half of spring and fall camp, at this point the competition is really heating up and I think we'll see a lot of rotations as they figure out which guys fit best and where. – Starting with the offense, it's very clear that there will be some fundamental changes in the way things work under Bray and the new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson. Bray hinted at some of the changes under Gundy that will take place in upcoming practices during our post-signing Q&A, and with more team action today we got to see a little more of what that will look like. Notable players of today Running back Anthony Hankerson – The transfer to Colorado caught my attention almost immediately today because he showed exactly what we thought he would bring to the table when he announced his transfer. His ability to make an impact, both in the running and passing game, makes him invaluable… MORE in FULL REPORT First team attack: QB – Gevani McCoy RB – Damien Martinez/Anthony Hankerson WR – Zach card WR – Jeremiah Noga WR – Jamai East / Trent Walker DE – Jermaine Terry LT – Tyler Morano LG Luka Vincic C – Dylan Lopez RG- Nathan Elu RT- Grant Starck For the full report, including first-team defence, second-team attack and defence, injury notes and much more, CLICK HERE

