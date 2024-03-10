Men's Tennis Splits Doubleheader at Golden State Invitational





DAVIS, California. The University of Hawaii men's tennis team (5-9, 0-1 Big West) split their doubleheader Saturday to conclude the Golden State Invitational. Hawaii fought hard in a come-from-behind victory over St. Mary's (CA), 4-3. But the 'Bows dropped a tough match to Nevada, 4-2 in the tournament final at the Marya Welch Tennis Center in Davis, California. Hawai'i 4, St. Mary's 4 The Rainbow Warriors captured the doubles point to start the day. The Gaels earned their first win at No. 3, with Ramos and Grego Sohta beating Uranao and Guillaume Tattein 6-3. But the 'Bows fought back and won the No. 2 matchup by break with UH's Quinn Snyder And Andrew Somerville Hold off Etchecoin and Lieutaud, 6-4. Hawai'i's #1 duo of Andy Hernández And Carl Collins defeated SMC's Jarry and Maxant in a tiebreak 7-6 (4) to take the early 1-0 lead. The Gaels got off to a good start in singles, earning their first three wins all by straight sets at Nos. 6, 2 and 5. However, Hawai'i fought its way back. UH's No. 1 Snyder defeated Jarry 7-5, 6-3 to start the come-from-behind rally. Hawai'i's Tattevin then took care of SMC's Maxant in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. UH's No. 4 Collins won the opening set but fell in a second set tiebreaker to Paul Hugo Etchecoin. Collins then cruised to victory with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 win. Golden State Invitation

Marya Welch Tennis Center

Davis, California.

Saturday March 9, 2024 Hawaii 4. St. Mary's (CA) 3

Doubles results: Order of finish 3,2,1 1- Andy Hernández / Carl Collins (UH) sure. Diego Jarry/Thibaud Maxant (SMC), 7-6 (4)

2- Quinn Snyder / Andrew Somerville (UH) sure. Paulo Hugo Etchecoin/Pierre Lieutaud (SMC), 6-4

3-Carlos Ramos Membrives/Ellison Greco (SMC) def. False Urano / Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3 Singles results: Order of finish 6,2,5,1,3,4 1- Quinn Snyder (UH) sure. Diego Jarry (SMC), 7-5, 6-3

2-Carlos Ramos Membrives (SMC) def. Andy Hernández (UH), 6-2, 6-2

3- Guillaume Tattevin (UH) sure. Thibaud Maxant (SMC), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

4- Carl Collins (UH) sure. Paulo Hugo Etchecoin (SMC), 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1

5-Pierre Lieutaud (SMC) def. False Urano (UH), 7-6 (4)

6-Felipe Rincon (SMC) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-1, 6-4 Hawai'i – 5-7, 0-1 Big West

St. Mary's-CA 2-7, 0-0 West Coast Conf. Nevada 4, Hawaii 2 In UH's second match, the Rainbow Warriors gave it everything they had, but fell short 4-2 against Nevada in their Golden State Invitational final at the Mary Welch Tennis Center in Davis, California. The Wolf Pack secured the doubles point to start the match by holding off the Rainbow Warriors with a break on courts No. 1 and 3. UH's No. 1 duo of Carl Collins And Andy Hernández fell 7-5 to Nevada's Matheo Coupu and Yousseff Kadiri while at No. 3 on Hawai'i's False Urano And Guillaume Tattevin fell to UNR's Loris Valente and Rémy Trégourlès 6-4. Nevada went up 2-0, while Trégourlès defeated UH's Urano on court No. 5, 6-2, 6-3. But Hawai'i leveled the score at 2-2, with Tattevin beating Loris Zisswiller in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 and Collins beating Edgar Destouet 6-3. 6-1. But the Wolf Pack would close out the win as Valente held off UH's Blue Cockle at number 6, 6-1, 6-4. Hawai'i remains on the road to take on St. Mary's (CA) on Monday, March 11 in Moraga, California and on March 12 in San Francisco. Nevada 4, Hawaii 2

Marya Welch Tennis Center

Davis, California.

Saturday March 9, 2024 Doubles Results Order of finish: 1.3 1-Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def. Carl Collins / Andy Hernández (UH), 7-5

2-Loris Zisswiller/Edgar Destouet (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder / Andrew Somerville (UH). 4-4, incomplete

3-Loris Valente/Rémy Trégourlès (UNR) def. False Urano /Guilluame Tattevin (UH), 6-4 Singles Results Order of finish: 5,3,4,6,2 1 Matheo Coupu (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 7-6 (3), 4-3, incomplete)

2-Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def Andy Hernández (UH), 7-5, 6-2

3- Guillaume Tattevin (UH) sure. Loris Zisswiller (UNF), 6-3, 6-1

4- Carl Collins (UH) sure. Edgar Destouet (UNR), 6-2, 6-4

5-Rémy Trégourès (UNF) defeated. False Urano (UH), 6-2, 6-3

6-Greg Valente (UNF) def. Blue Cockle (UH), 6-1,6-4 Hawaii 5-8, 0-1 Big West

Nevada 3-7, 0-0 Mountain West

