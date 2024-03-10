Sports
Burrillville and Hendricken boys hockey advance to state championship
PROVIDENCE Cam Force calmly navigated to his spot and Frank Tillinghast started the rush.
Force cut through the Prout defense as Burrillville boys hockey relied on its junior to backhand them to a state championship. Tillinghast wasted little time in unleashing his wrist against La Salle and sending Hendricken to a third straight title match scheduled for March 17 at Schneider Arena.
Opposite strategies, in overtime, but same missions for Burrillville and Hendricken defensemen on Friday night in the DI Frozen Four at Providence Colleges Schneider Arena.
Forces game-winning opportunity came in double overtime in a 4-on-4 format as the fourth-seeded Broncos outlasted the No. 3 Crusaders 4-3. Tillinghast scored on the first shift just 51 seconds into overtime as the second-ranked Hawks defeated No. 3 La Salle 2-1.
Burrillville's last championship victory was in the now-defunct Division I title game in 2016. Their last state championship victory, the title the Broncos are currently bidding for, came in the winter of 1972-73.
That's what hockey at every level is about, Burrillville coach David Farrell said. It was so special.
“I was just relieved it was over,” Hendrickens Griffin Crain said. You never want to keep playing again. You never know what's going to happen. Every bounce can go either way and you just want to be done with it, but it was exciting.
Here's more about how Burrillville and Hendricken booked their spots:
Force lifts Broncos
Force grabbed the puck behind his own net with less than a minute to go in the second extra frame. He moved possession the length of the ice before cutting toward the crease and retreating to the left circle and tapping a backhander onto the net.
“I just took it all in,” Force said of that moment. I saw the student section and I see all my teammates running towards me.
Force landed the winner with 35.6 seconds left. And earlier in extra time, Burrillville goalkeeper Michael Fiyod denied Prout a match-winner with a glove save on a direct chance.
I want to keep playing, I don't want it to end, Fiyod said. I want to get these guys behind me back to statehood [championship]. At the end of the day, just close the door and just play the way I learned.
With the score tied at three after two periods, two of the state's best goaltenders, Fiyod and Prouts Angelo Evangelista, settled down and matched each other with stops.
Evangelista stopped the Burrillville celebration by denying Force on a similar attempt with 1:14 left in the second overtime. The netminder, watching the rush from his left, was fully prepared for a pad save. Fiyod finished with 33 saves and Evangelista made 31 stops.
That was really the first goal, Farrell said of reaching the Frozen Four. And from there it's exactly what you saw tonight. Go out there and fight it out and it was quite a boxing match.
Burrillville never trailed in the semifinals when Patrick Murphy opened the scoring on the power play midway through the first period. Steve Rodrigues put the Broncos back in front, 2-1, with a top left finish on a breakaway chance late in the frame. And Ryan Frenette answered a Prout goal within a minute for a 3-2 lead with 12:24 left in the second period.
I didn't even go to where the [team was], Frenette said of the celebration. I just put my hands on my head and I was like, oh my god. I'm in shock right now, as a public school we're going to the state championship.
Caleb Burnett scored twice and Tyler Simo signed for Prout.
Hawks score early and late
Tillinghast got his chance and took it.
The puck just came to me, Tillinghast said after the first line shift of overtime. I saw a lane right in the middle and I took it. I just threw it out there hoping for the best and it went my way.
Hendricken coach Michael Soscia said of the goal: “It couldn't have happened to a better kid.
The extras weren't like the second game of the doubleheader, but the championship rematch against La Salle was enough.
Hendricken opened the game when Crain wrapped around the Rams net and fired a shot up and over the pad of the La Salle goalkeeper. Just 36 seconds into the game, the Hawks had the advantage.
“We bring each other together, we get close and we get excited,” Crain said. We try to encourage each other and play for each other. We know that all five guys are on the ice playing for the other twenty on the bench.
But after the early score, the match became the gritty ending that was expected.
La Salle tied the game with 7:20 left in the second period when Tyler Garofalo initially reached the top post. Officials reviewed the shot at the next stoppage and ruled it was good for a 1-all game that stood in regulation.
Before overtime, Crain advanced to a cutting Colton Simas, who hit the left post with 3:41 left.
They played well, Crain said. We gave everything we had in the first three and we had some chances. We knew it was going our way a bit at the end and had a bit of luck, but we stopped it.
On X:@ByJacobRousseau
