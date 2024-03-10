VR table tennis games recommended to play on PICO 4

Introduction

Table tennis or ping pong has been a popular game around the world since its invention in 1890, reports the International Table Tennis Federation . Nowadays you don't need a big table to enjoy this game. Instead, you can try VR table tennis on the PICO 4 system. Find out how VR improves table tennis and how you can try it today.

What is VR tennis?

Table tennis VR games simulate a real table experience. Normally you stand at one end of the virtual table with another player or AI on the other side. Depending on the settings, you can serve, volley and earn points while playing against the opponent.

For beginners, a VR table tennis game is a comfortable way to learn how to hit the ball. By using the PICO 4 VR headset the controllers become your paddle. Use realistic movements to serve and hit the ball during play. For advanced players: prepare the game for a more challenging serve or volley session. You will undoubtedly determine the skill level of the AI ​​during this table tennis VR experience.

How is the VR table tennis experience different from other games?

When you play a VR table tennis game, the environment is often familiar. The virtual table can, for example, be located in a large hall or living room. In most cases you can walk around this area while going to the table for a game. All this realism adds to the table tennis VR experience. Ultimately, you play the game as if all the elements are at your fingertips.

The main reason why table tennis VR remains so realistic is the immersion. As you hit the ball, you will hear the accompanying sounds as it bounces from the paddle onto the table and towards your opponent. Your reflexes use both the sounds and the images to prepare you for the next volley. Frankly, anyone can improve their table tennis skills by using the virtual world as a practice arena, reports the National Library of Medicine .

Play table tennis in VR

Before starting a VR table tennis game, you must first go through your system settings. Initially adjust the floor height so that the table is at line height. You shouldn't bend too far to reach the ball or struggle with a table that is too high for your stature. Also go to the paddle settings. Here you will find beginner, advanced and custom settings. Choose beginner settings to simplify the game. This setting allows you to move through the game as you get used to hitting the ball.

As you gain experience with VR table tennis, you can practice more advanced techniques. For example, applying spin to the ball is a classic way to earn points. Essentially, move your wrist so that you swipe the paddle over the ball as it reaches your side of the table. Depending on the contact, the ball responds with a topspin or backspin action.

Even though you're in a VR environment, you're still playing a game that requires proper posture. Do not sit down during VR table tennis. Ideally, you should stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Make sure you slide back and forth as the ball moves across the table. From an outsider's perspective, you should still look like you're actually playing table tennis while hitting the ball.

Unleash the fun with PICO 4 VR table tennis games

VR table tennis games can be found on most gaming platforms. However, PICO 4 systems offer some of the most detailed visuals in two games today. Explore these exclusive titles to determine which game suits your style.

1. Eleven table tennis

If you are looking for a game dedicated to the VR table tennis game, Eleven Table Tennis is your go-to platform. Play against AI, invite gamers from around the world to play or select a machine-thrown practice round to improve your skills.

With a home environment as a backdrop, Eleven Table Tennis gives you the feeling that you are playing against loved ones. This makes you immediately feel relaxed. The paddles indeed look realistic and provide reliable strokes every time. Due to the processor speed of PICO 4, high latency is not a problem. Your movements match the images every time.

If you want to change up your VR table tennis routine, try the mini-games that come with Eleven Table Tennis. For example, wall tennis and quadrants are available to hone your skills. Essentially, regular practice can improve your hand-eye coordination, which translates into real-life games and skills.

2. All in one sports VR

One of the most popular games in the PICO 4 series is All in One Sports VR. As you start the game, you can choose from more than a dozen types of sports. For VR table tennis, choose the ping pong icon.

You are then transported to a tournament-style arena. As you pick up your paddle, a tutorial window will open as a quick guide. Fortunately, this VR table tennis game is intuitive. Just pick up the ball and hit it. Your opponent will return the volley.

Certainly, the game's design is simple and accessible. In turn, you can feel comfortable with the paddle in a short time. As the ball moves between the players, you can easily anticipate the next move so you can have strong competition. While the player designs aren't overly detailed, the realism comes from the precise ball bounces, hits, and associated sounds. Overall, All in One Sports VR offers table tennis VR that can become addictive over time.

Conclusion