Here is Sarfraz Khan's joke against Shoaib Bashir that caused the laughs | Cricket news





At lunch on day 3, the writing was on the wall. Still miles behind the total that would force India to play again, half the England team was back in the dressing room. A glorious victory for the home team seemed inevitable. England's old hand, Joe Root, was fighting a lost cause with the league leaders.

That was then Sarfaraz Khanwho played with short legs, made a suggestion to Young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. If you finish your work quickly, you will see snow on the mountain. (Shut out and finish the game so we can go to the mountains to see the snow), he was heard saying over the stump microphone.

Sarfaraz also spoke on behalf of many in the stands. The English resistance would end just before tea. The victory by innings and 64 runs in two and a half days gave India a 4-1 series win and fans a weekend to explore the tourist destination in the Himalayan foothills. It was a tame end to a series that had promised to change the status quo of international cricket. VIEW: An overview photo via Google Earth of the scenic Dharamsala Stadium WATCH If #cricket stadiums had a beauty pageant, #Dharamsala would be the popular choice to take the Miss World crown. No wonder 5,000 England fans have traveled to the foothills of the Dhauladhar range for the fifth time. #INDvsENG Test. By Sandeep Dwivedihttps://t.co/zVCyW9rMzw pic.twitter.com/MQi3fcskdL Express Sports (@IExpressSports) March 5, 2024 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js After England's victory in the first Test in Hyderabad in the last week of January, India's Test dominance at home looked under threat. At the time, England captain Ben Stokess Test on the steroid brand of cricket, which had captured the imagination of the world, looked capable of beating India in India. But over the next six weeks, India would win four Tests, discover a bunch of match-winners in their twenties and show the world they can win at home on fair pitches by playing aggressive and entertaining cricket. Stokes would admit they lost to a better team. India coach Rahul Dravid did say they were missing key players reading Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, but others delivered. Great to see the young people doing well. I continuously learn from them. Rohit (Sharma) is a great leader. The boys are being drawn towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see, he said, summarizing the series which was much closer than the score would suggest. Playing the long game The one-sided win in Dharamsala was final confirmation that while England played largely one-dimensional aggressive cricket, India were more rounded and their approach more suited and nuanced to the game's oldest format. Taking stock of both sides' top run-getters – openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Zak Crawley – will give you an idea of ​​the difference between the two sides. Jaiswal, 22, with 712 runs, won the Man of the Series award. He also set a new Indian record by hitting 26 sixes in a series. His two double hundreds showed that he was not a slogger but had mastered the art of building an innings. He is a new-age player who honed his batting skills while playing for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. He has not forgotten the lessons he learned at the Mumbai Maidans. The boy, who once sold pani puris near Churchgate railway station to survive in the big city, in his first home series showed the hunger and drive to not only survive but also find his place at the top of the to strengthen order. Compare him with England's Crawley, 26, who scored 407 points. Stokes has constantly kept him posted and called him a talented cricketer who will serve England for a long time. He had four 50s in the five Tests but could not make his starts count. When his team wanted him to stay here on Saturday, he was looking for a duck. Of the five Indian debutants in the series, Sarfaraz, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep showed the temperament to get their team out of trouble. It is clear that the Indian youth were better equipped to handle pressure. England had a dodgy plan to counter the Indian spinners. Stokes would spell it out at the end of the series. When India get to the top with the ball, a lot of men come into play and you have to find ways to keep those guys out of the game. You have to be positive enough to take those risks and sometimes it can lead to ruin. would say. It wasn't sometimes, it was most of the time. England distracted This was the case on what turned out to be the final day of the series. Jonny Bairstow, playing his 100th Test, swung his bat like a golf club as Ravichandran Ashwin was weaving his spider web. He did hit three sixes and score 39 runs, but when your team has been given a 259-run lead in the first innings, a senior player needs to come up with a better game plan. Before stepping out to defend against left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Bairstow was busy feuding with Shubman Gill in the slips. Why did you tell Jimmy to retire? – the stump microphone would relay the misplaced question to the world. This referred to the exchange that England veteran James Anderson had with the young Indian batsman on Day 2. England needed Bairstow to battle with the bat. Dedication was something that coach Dravid would point out when asked about the takeaways from the series. Ashwin returns to the team after everything he has been through for 24 hours. This is what the team is about and the character of the team, he said, referring to the off-spinners halfway through the Rajkot Test tour to Chennai and back due to his mother's sudden illness. As was the case during the 50-over World Cup, India under Rohit Sharma continued to play a delightful style of cricket in Tests. Player-of-the-match Kuldeep Yadav was magical with the ball, with former England captain Michael Vaughan comparing him to the ultimate magician Shane Warne. That one six that Gill hit in Dharamsala off Anderson with a straight elbow with the Dhauladhar sequence in the background needs to be framed in oil. Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker against Ollie Pope, which saw his middle and leg stumps uprooted in Visakhapatnam, is also in the running for the picture of the series. These were the sights that could inspire children to play red ball cricket. BCCI, in a case of perfect timing, announced that they would set aside Rs 40 crore to encourage the playing of Test cricket. India were everything England wanted to be in this series but failed miserably.

