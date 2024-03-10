Connect with us

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff is in control of her game and her fame

Coco Gauff takes a break during practice at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, March 8, 2024.

It's just different. Life on the professional tennis circuit changes once you win a Grand Slam title.

The media and sponsors demand more of your time. The playing level of your opponents increases because they now have the chance to take out a great champion. And social media scrutiny of everything from your playing style to your clothing style is increasing.

That is life now for the young American tennis star Coco Gauff. Gauff, who turns 20 in the next two weeks while in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, has embraced her new life after winning the 2023 US Open.

She navigates the instant fame that comes with winning your first Grand Slam title in New York City. Look for her on your newsstand in some particularly high-quality magazines. She just revealed on social media images from her photo shoot for the cover of the April issue of 'Vogue' and on Tuesday she attended the 'Time' magazine Women of the Year gala in Hollywood as one of the magazine's 12 honorees for 2024.

How does she feel about being famous?

“If you ask me if I'm famous, I'm going to say no, and I don't think that will ever change because I don't feel famous,” Gauff said Wednesday during a press conference at the BNP Paribas Open. in Indian Wells. “I was at the 'Time' gala event last night and I walked into that room and I didn't feel famous, I just felt like a regular person.

