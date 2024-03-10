Teen tennis star Coco Gauff is in control of her game and her fame

It's just different. Life on the professional tennis circuit changes once you win a Grand Slam title.

The media and sponsors demand more of your time. The playing level of your opponents increases because they now have the chance to take out a great champion. And social media scrutiny of everything from your playing style to your clothing style is increasing.

That is life now for the young American tennis star Coco Gauff. Gauff, who turns 20 in the next two weeks while in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, has embraced her new life after winning the 2023 US Open.

She navigates the instant fame that comes with winning your first Grand Slam title in New York City. Look for her on your newsstand in some particularly high-quality magazines. She just revealed on social media images from her photo shoot for the cover of the April issue of 'Vogue' and on Tuesday she attended the 'Time' magazine Women of the Year gala in Hollywood as one of the magazine's 12 honorees for 2024.

How does she feel about being famous?

“If you ask me if I'm famous, I'm going to say no, and I don't think that will ever change because I don't feel famous,” Gauff said Wednesday during a press conference at the BNP Paribas Open. in Indian Wells. “I was at the 'Time' gala event last night and I walked into that room and I didn't feel famous, I just felt like a regular person.

“People come up to me and I feel like they think I'm an extraordinary being, when I'm not,” she said. “I'm just a tennis player and someone who tries to uplift the people around her and there are so many people in the world who do that, not just famous people, but regular people in their communities. So I don't think that makes me any different. ”

But at the same time, Gauff understands that she has a rabid fan base that is growing every day. She may not feel famous, but she understands that she is famous. And she tries to use that fame to help the sport grow in small ways where she can. If a fan asks for a selfie or an autograph, she will happily engage in conversation.

“I try to have a connection with the person. I'd much rather have a conversation with someone and take a photo than just take a photo because you get more out of it,” Gauff said, recalling a conversation with a famous friend about make an impact. “I think it's really important to bring more fans to the sport. I recently spoke to Serena (Williams) about how much of a presence she had off the court matched her presence on the court and paved the way for people like me .”

Despite still being a teenager, Gauff has the uncanny ability to find the perfect balance when it comes to being in the spotlight and embracing those opportunities, while not losing a step in her singles and doubles career on the WTA Tour .

It's not easy to do, and several young athletes before her have struggled with that balancing act.

She's still so young. It's still about the growth and the process. It's incredibly difficult to be in the spotlight at such a young age, and I think it's impressive how she's handled it,” said Chanda Rubin, Tennis Channel analyst and former player. That will be the big story She's won an award now. Major, but now players are coming at you. Constant challenges. But that's one of the things she does so well. She doesn't shy away from those challenges.

Since winning in New York, she has risen to third in the world. She followed up her US Open title with a semifinal appearance at the WTA Finals and a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open in January. Gauff, a native of Delray Beach, Florida, is a viable candidate to become the first American woman in 23 years to win the singles title at Indian Wells, ending a drought that has lasted longer than she has been alive.

And the frightening idea for the rest of the women's tennis circuit is that her skills are still developing.

She's clearly an incredible athlete, a tough competitor, said BNP Paribas Open tournament director Tommy Haas. It was only a matter of time before she broke through. She's cleaned up her forehand a bit and is a bit more aggressive. She has continued to improve her service. She continued to play a lot of doubles, which I might not have done as much, but it helped her serve, return and finish balls at the net. So all these things can pay off in the long run.

Gauff has taken her all-around game to the desert for the fourth time for the BNP Paribas Open. Her best result at this event came last year when she reached the quarter-finals. She opened her singles campaign on Saturday with an epic comeback 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Clara Burel of France. She also plays in women's doubles with compatriot Jessica Pegula, where they are number 5.

A notable statistic for Gauff is her success in championship matches. She reached the final of a WTA tournament eight times and was 7-1 in those matches. Her only loss was her only other Grand Slam final, when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open championship.

Gauff said she is approaching 2024 no differently than 2023, with her goals of winning another Grand Slam event. She is also excited about the Olympics, where she plans to play in all three disciplines of singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Taking home a medal would mean a lot to her.

Tennis Channel analyst Leif Shiras said simply maintaining her current level would be an appropriate goal for her in 2024.

Her goal should be to play well enough to maintain her position in the top 10. Can you achieve that and sustain it? A lot of players get there and feel the pressure to keep it up. I think Cocos did a really good job with it,” Shiras said. You have to have that belief in you. That's part of the challenge for a lot of players, that they can win these elite titles. I think Coco has that in her mind That has been very important in her development.

Overflowing with talent on the court, and secure in her mentality off it, Gauff could very well be on her way to becoming one of the next big things in tennis. She has a sound philosophy when it comes to her tennis and it translates into her life.

“One bad moment doesn't last long. You lose a lot in this sport. It's about overcoming losses and how to come back and how to take the positives out of everything,” Gauff said. “You're in a draw with a hundred other people and only one wins. But that doesn't mean everyone else was a failure. Trying to learn how to take the positive out of every situation, even if it's not the ideal situation. “

