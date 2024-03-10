Class A Boys Hockey State Championship: St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hermantown 1 | News





The foundation for a championship was laid a year ago when the St. Cloud Cathedral boys hockey team capped the 2022-2023 season by winning the consolation final of the Minnesota State High School Leagues Boys Hockey State Tournament. Winning the last game of the season felt good for the Crusaders, but they dared to dream of more. To accomplish the task this season would mean doing so from third place in the Class A field. That's doable, of course, but it will take perseverance, determination and high-level skill, as you'll likely have to beat the two teams above you to make the dream a reality. Mission accomplished. Dream realized. St. Cloud Cathedral completed its championship journey with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Hermantown on Saturday, March 9, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders' first line shined behind senior wing Andrew Dwinnell, who scored two goals and assisted on another, while junior wing Joey Gillespie had a goal and two assists. Frontline center John Hirschfeld had two assists to bring the school its second title since 2019. The Crusaders have made 12 state tournament appearances. They've been working toward this all year after winning the consolation finals last year, said Emmett Keenan, former St. Cloud Cathedral activities director. They set a goal, worked tirelessly as a team and today reaped the reward. Our school and community are proud of them for their relentless pursuit of a dream. St. Cloud Cathedral (26-4-1), which finished the season on a 15-game winning streak, earned a berth in the Class A championship game with a dramatic win over No. 2 Warroad in Friday's semifinals. In the quarterfinals, St. Cloud Cathedral cruised past Northfield for a 5-1 victory. “I had a strong feeling they were going to win the whole thing,” said Northfield senior Jake Geiger, who attended Saturday's awards ceremony as the Class A recipient of the Herb Brooks Award. It was the way they played against us and then against Warroad, you just got the feeling they were on a mission. St. Cloud Cathedral struck first with nearly four minutes elapsed in the first period. After a Hermantown turnover at center ice, the Crusaders took advantage of a sudden 3-on-2 rush. On a weave, junior center Hirschfeld slid a pass across the ice to Dwinnell, who got going with a one-time slapper that beat Hermantown senior goalie Dane Callaway. It was Dwinnell's 28e goal of the season. That lead stood the test of time and Hermantowns were on the rise until the Crusaders added two goals late in the third period for a stunning three-goal buffer. Dwinnell added his second and Gillespie scored an even-strength goal with less than five minutes left in regulation. Hermantown (20-9-2) broke through on a goal from sophomore center AJ Francisco with just over a minute left in regulation. St. Cloud Cathedral senior goal Nick Hanson made 28 saves to secure the victory. He finished the season 19-0-1 and made 77 saves during the Crusaders' three-game state tournament. Third place: Senior center Carson Pilgrim and senior wing Murray Marvin-Cordes ended their prep careers on a high note with a goal and two assists each to power Warroad to a 4-1 victory over Mahtomedi in the third-place match. A season ago, the teams met in the Class A championship game, won by Mahtomedi. In the final match, Warroad (25-6-0) took control early with three goals in the first period. Marvin-Cordes started the offense with nearly seven minutes elapsed and junior linemate James Taven added another before Pilgrim completed the first period blitz. Senior goalkeeper Ben Norris made 30 saves to maintain the early lead. Mahtomedi (18-13-0) got a goal from senior wing Jake Hood-Chlebeck midway through the third period. Consolation: Junior forward Trey Landa scored midway through the second period and it was the only goal Orono would need in a 1-0 victory over Northfield in the consolation final at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. Senior goalkeeper Peyton Anderson made 26 saves to secure the shutout for the Spartans (22-9-0). Northfield (23-6-2) defeated the Spartans 26-23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mshsl.org/about/news/tournament-news/class-boys-hockey-state-championship-st-cloud-cathedral-3-hermantown-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos