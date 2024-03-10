Paris 2024 Attention! Skitmaker Mr. Macaroni comes for table tennis gold [VIDEO]





Nigerian comedian, Macaroni has impressed Nigerians with his amazing table tennis skills. The social media world is in an uproar after popular Nigerian comedian and sketch maker Macaroni revealed his impressive table tennis skills in a viral video. Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that, from highbrow humor to athleticism, it seems like there's nothing this multi-talented entertainer and activist can't do! Mr Macaroni is looking to Paris 2024 None other than the official Nigeria Table Tennis Instagram account is leading the charge in amazement. The table tennis body boldly suggested as much Mr. Macaroni could be eyeing a spot in the national team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with his skillful performance.

Super Eagles players listen to Mr Macaroni.



Fans and fellow entertainers have also been impressed by the comedian's previously unknown ping-pong skills, flooding social media with a flood of funny reactions, memes and rallying cries that are prompting him to consider a career change to professional sports. Besides making skits, Mr. Macaroni also shows off his amazing table tennis skills,” one Twitter user joked. Popular photojournalist Pooja Media was not left out, as he noted; Mr. Macaroni should consider a professional table top. A good trainer will combine these skills, he added. Whether Macaroni will actually take his comedy act to the Olympic stage remains to be seen.

Comedian Mr Macaroni is definitely a table tennis player.



But one thing is for sure, he is already the undisputed champion in bringing non-stop laughter to his millions of followers in Nigeria and beyond! Here are other reactions to the video The other guy clearly plays better. In fact, he plays like a very good tennis coach. Or like someone learning to play Macaroni with his forehand. https://t.co/HdVP2S1w5t — top boy (@MistaYomi) March 9, 2024 I am still looking for a Nigerian celebrity who will beat MR macaroni in table tennis – SIMBA (@Abdullahiwali14) March 9, 2024 Related content

