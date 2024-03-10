Men's hockey drops Heartbreaker to No. 8 Minnesota in B1G quarterfinals, 3-2





MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. The sixth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions dropped a heartbreaker in game two of a Big Ten Quarterfinal best-of-three series, 3-2, to No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena on Saturday night. The loss ends the season for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions finish the year at 15-18-3, while the Gophers improve to 22-9-5 after the win and advance to the Big Ten semifinals of next week. HOW IT HAPPENED Minnesota opened the scoring early in the first period when Jaxson Nelson crossed the blue line and fired a shot that fooled Nittany Lion senior net-minder Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) over the blocker for the 1-0 lead at 1:38.

(Brampton, Ontario) over the blocker for the 1-0 lead at 1:38. The Gophers increased the lead on a power play tally when Nelson beat Souliere with a one-timer from the left dot for the 2-0 lead at 13:10 of the first period.

The Nittany Lions cut the deficit in half midway through the second period as a senior Jimmy Dowd Jr. (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) rebounded after transferring graduates Jacques Bouquots (South Windsor, Conn.) The original bid was rejected at 8:59 am.

(Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) rebounded after transferring graduates (South Windsor, Conn.) The original bid was rejected at 8:59 am. Penn State tied the game with a rush goal when the kids connected with the freshmen Aiden Fink (Calgary, Alberta) finds classmate Matt DiMarsico (Wexford, Pa.) and he took the corner over Gopher goalie Justen Close's blocker for the 2-2 score at 12:53.

(Calgary, Alberta) finds classmate (Wexford, Pa.) and he took the corner over Gopher goalie Justen Close's blocker for the 2-2 score at 12:53. Junior Danny Dzhaniev (Brooklyn, NY)

(Brooklyn, NY) Aaron Huglen then scored with just 68 ticks remaining to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead. GOAL Souliere falls to 12-14-1 after making 21 saves in the loss, while Close moves to 21-8-5 after stopping 46 of the 48 shots he faced in the match. COMMENTS Penn State held the commanding 48-24 advantage in shots on goal, including the 35-7 edge in the final two periods. Penn State went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, while Minnesota went 1-for-4.

The Gophers tied the all-time playoff record against Penn State at 3-3 and have won the last three in a row after the Nittany Lions won the previous three.

The Nittany Lions fall to 14-13-0 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament and are now just 4-8 in true road games during Big Ten Tournament play.

Dzhaniyev extended his point streak to five games, tying his career-high, with a secondary assist on Dowd's goal.

With his second period goal, Dowd Jr. passes. Kris Myllari '20 and ranks second on the Penn State all-time points list for defensemen with 63 to his name, while his 11 goals are the sixth-most all-time by a Penn State blueliner as he moves past Paul DeNaples '23 and Clayton Phillips '22.

'23 and Clayton Phillips '22. Fink's 34 points this season are the third most ever by a Nittany Lion freshman and are just two shy of Nate Sucese '20 for second place. DiMarsico's 26 points now rank sixth-best, according to a Penn State rookie.

The goal for DiMarsico reflects an 11-game goalless drought dating back to Jan. 20 at Notre Dame, an own goal against the Irish that came against him. Going back even further, it's his first real goal since November 25 against Lindenwood.

Junior Ryan Kirwan (DeWitt, NY) skated the 100th game of his career on Saturday afternoon. For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

