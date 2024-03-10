EXCHANGE OF IDEAS – European Judo Union





Exchange of ideas

Just over 7 months or 220 days to go until the European Table Tennis Championships in the TipsArena – with 600 top players from 50 countries. Two-time European champion Sofia Polcanova will defend the singles and doubles titles she won in Munich in 2022 in her adopted home country. They know the venue from countless tournaments. “But you never stop learning. The opportunity to closely observe and analyze a top event from another Olympic sport with the Judo World Tour is exactly what we need,” emphasized Wolfgang Gotschke, President of the Austrian Table Tennis Association, and Sports Director Stefan Fegerl. Pierre Kass, Secretary General of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), was also present. “Those who think outside the box continue to develop. We can learn from each other. This exchange of ideas will certainly not be the last of its kind,” the Luxembourger emphasized.

Together with host Martin Poiger, Secretary General and JV President of the EJU, and Secretary General Corina Korner, all organizational areas, from transport, catering and anti-doping facilities to logistics, technical setup and all sports matters were examined in detail taken. “As a former athlete, I was particularly fascinated by the judoka's warm-up and the high intensity of the fights,” marveled Stefan Fegerl, himself a two-time European table tennis champion during his active career.

“We have 528 judokas from 78 countries as guests in Linz these three days. The Olympic qualification for Paris is entering the final phase. The sporting level is correspondingly high. As organizers we cannot afford to show even the slightest weakness. This will be no different at the European Table Tennis Championships in October,” says Martin Poiger.

A return visit in October is already a done deal Author: EJU Media Part

