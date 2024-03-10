EXPLAINED: What does BCCI's Test Cricket Incentive Scheme mean for players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav? | Cricket news





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a new 'Test cricket incentive scheme' for its players. The reason for this move is to reward players who prioritize red ball cricket. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the benefits of the scheme will reach players like Cheteshwar Pujara, who are not part of an IPL franchise and they will benefit from playing Test cricket. What is the Test Cricket Incentive? The basic idea of ​​this plan is that players should be paid more for playing Test match cricket. With this, non-IPL contracted players can now earn a decent amount of money by playing Test cricket. Players who play less than 50% of matches in a season are eligible for match fees only, which is Rs 15 lakh. Those who are part of the squad for more than 50% of the matches will additionally get Rs 30 lakh (if in the playing XI) and Rs 15 lakh (non-playing XI). For players who feature in more than 75% of squads, the equivalent incentives are Rs 45 lakh and Rs 22.5 lakh respectively. Who will benefit from these incentives? The BCCI has decided to start its schedule from the 2022-23 season when India played six matches. So, those who have played in less than three matches are not eligible for the incentives. For example, Pujara played all six Test matches in the 2022-'23 season, and he gets Rs 15 lakh per Test as match fee and Rs 45 lakh per match as incentive. This means that Pujara will earn Rs 3.6 crores for that particular season. Umesh Yadav, who played four Tests in the 2022-'23 season and was part of the squad for all six Test matches, is eligible for the non-playing bonus of Rs 22.5 lakh for two of those matches and Rs 45 lakh for the rest four. The total comes to Rs 3.15 crore. I am pleased to announce the commencement of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for seniors, a move aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our valued athletes. From the 2022-2023 season onwards, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024 What prompted the BCCI to come up with this incentive? After players like Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer decided not to play the Ranji Trophy and instead started preparing for IPL cricket, the BCCI and the team management felt that it was high time that players who turned up for red ball cricket should be financially rewarded. Top players of the current Indian team had also earlier requested the BCCI to look into the remuneration structure of Test cricket as there is a wide gap between IPL payment and Test payment, which the board also felt. What is the current wage structure that players earn with BCCI? BCCI pays Rs 15 lakh per Test match (non-playing 7.5 lakh), Rs 6 lakh per ODI (Rs 3 lakh for non-playing members) and Rs 3 lakh per T20Is (Rs 1.5 lakh for non-playing members) as competition costs. In addition to the fees earned per match, a group of players are contracted centrally, including a commission. Grade A+ gets Rs 7 crores, Grade A gets Rs 5 crores, Grade B gets Rs 3 crores and Grade C is for Rs 1 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/what-bcci-test-cricket-incentive-mean-for-cheteshwar-pujara-and-umesh-yadav-9205353/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

