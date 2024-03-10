Women's tennis beats Lewis to win third in a row – Northern Star





NIU women's tennis won its third straight match, defeating Lewis University (8-3) by a score of 5-2, improving to a 9-5 record on the season. The Huskies won two matches to capture the doubles point, leaving the third match incomplete. Senior Diana Lukyanova and sophomore Isabella Righi won their matches against Lewis student Brooklyn Ross and senior Casey Smith 6-3. Sophomore Jenna Horne and junior Reagan Welch defeated sophomore Benedetta Luccone and junior Sage Hills in a close 6-4 win. Sophomore Nataly Ninova and senior Anastasia Rakita were leading 5-3 against Lewis junior Sofiia Vdovychenko and freshman Sreevally Medishetti when the match was ruled incomplete. NIU women's tennis head coach Eric Burns explained the importance of the team's success in doubles. Our doubles play was very solid, Burns said. If we can play good doubles, it will put us in a good position going into singles and give us a chance to win almost every match. We did well and had good energy in doubles. Four Huskies won the singles matches to earn the victory for NIU. Lukyanova controlled her match against Smith from the start, winning in 6-2, 6-1 sets. Welch also won her match in straight sets, beating Medishetti 6-3, 6-1. After losing the first set 4–6 to Vdovychenko, Righi came back to win the next two sets 6–1, 6–4 to secure her victory. Ninova played a long match against Ross, losing the first set tiebreak 6-7 (2-7), before winning the second set tiebreak 7-5 and securing her victory with a 6-2 third set. She (Ross) has a bit of a weird game, Ninova said. In the first set I was a bit in my head. When I got to the second set, I just started going back to basics. She started getting into her head even more and she lost her game while I found mine. It ended up being a pretty solid finish. The two losses came when Luccone defeated Horne in two 6-4 sets, and Hills defeated freshman Sydney Paradise 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6). “We just want to keep the energy going,” Burns said. Keep fighting, one match at a time. That's what we were talking about this week, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Conference play is coming and everyone says it's so important, but we need momentum for conference play. Every game this weekend is very important to try and build some confidence for that. NIU women's tennis returns home Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House when they take on Eastern Illinois University. They face the University of St. Thomas at 3 p.m. to wrap up non-MAC play. A live stream will be available via Court tennis and live stats are provided by IonCourt.

