Boys State Hockey: Edina rules again, two third-period goals beat Chanhassen 2-1 in Class AA final

Chanhassen entered the 2024 Minnesota State High School Leagues Boys Hockey State Tournament as the favorite of many. The No. 2-seeded Storm had an easy run with a storybook run that included their first state tournament berth, and was on the cusp of completing an incredible journey after two key wins.

Chanhassen played with gusto as a rookie, scoring the first goal of the Class AA championship game on Saturday, March 9, at the Xcel Energy Center, but learned an important lesson later.

Edina, a state tournament mainstay with 37 appearances in its rich tradition that includes Edina West and Edina East, knows all about the veteran qualities of winning a championship. The Hornets stayed poised through the anxious moments and took the opportunities as they arose. It's a route taken to record more than a dozen state boys hockey championships over the past seventy years.

The top-seeded Hornets weathered the Storm, both literally and figuratively, and extended their legacy with a 2-1 win at the Xcel Energy Center in front of a record crowd of 20,346. Junior defenseman Robby Hoch and senior wing Bobby Cowan scored goals in the third period to lead the Hornets (26-4-1) to their first state championship since 2019 and 14e general.

Despite being outpaced by a spirited offense from Chanhassen (25-6-1), the Hornets stayed strong with a defense anchored by senior Joe Bertram, who finished with 33 saves.

Edina sealed its final championship when Cowan scored on a power play with 6:55 remaining in regulation time. Cowan, scored on Edinas 21st shot, collected the puck just below the blue line and examined the zone. He waited patiently and did not rush the start of a scoring play. After skating in a few steps, he let loose with a wicked wrist shot that beat Chanhassen senior goalie Kam Hendrickson to the right side. It was the 24e goal of the season for the University of St. Thomas recruit and third of the tournament.

More than three minutes into the third period, Hoch found the equalizer on a shot from the point.

Chanhassen scored the coveted first goal of the game with 6:50 remaining in a second period that the Storm dominated. Senior wing Tyler Smith, who has signed with Minnesota-Duluth to play football, ended a long crazy streak when Edina failed to move the puck out of its zone. Chanhassen was tireless in keeping scoring chances alive, albeit with just a poke of the puck or a free kick to the corner to restart.

During one of the mini-surges, senior defenseman Ben Curtis grabbed the puck just inside the blue line and released it with a shot. Just to Bertram's left was Smith camped. As the puck sailed his way, Smith gave just a little direction to the puck and fired it past Bertram, just inside the far post.

Edina's latest state championship gives the school four this season: girls soccer, girls hockey, boys swimming and diving. The Hornets have 205 state championships as the top team.

Third place: Cretin-Derham Hall bounced back from a semifinal loss to Chanhassen with a 6-3 victory over Grand Rapids in the third-place game. Senior forward Chuck Owens and sophomore forward Max Anderson each had two goals to pace the Raiders (19-11-1). Cretin-Derham Hall built a 5-2 lead after two periods and maintained its three-goal lead

Consolation: Senior forward Heath Nelson scored with 44 seconds left in regulation time to lift Centennial to a 3-2 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in the consolation final at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. He finished with a goal and two assists, matching senior center Harper Searles as he helped the Cougars (21-8-2) bounce back from a quarterfinal loss to Cretin-Derham Hall. For Elk River/Zimmerman (19-11-1), senior defenseman Cooper Anderson had tied the score at 2-all just over a minute before Nelson's game winner.