Patmon's Six-RBI Night secures Run-Rule victory over Western Kentucky





Next game: Western Kentucky 10-3-2024 | Afternoon MT 91.5FM KRUX Mar 10 (Sun) / 12pm MT Western Kentucky History LAS CRUCES, NM One day can make the difference. Less than 24 hours after scoring just one run in nine innings, NM State bounced back from a loss on Friday to earn the program's first league victory as a member of Conference USA. The Aggies (11-10, 1-1 CUSA) emerged from Saturday's battle with a 9-0 win in five innings over Western Kentucky (14-7-1, 1-1 CUSA). A total of five different Aggies had a hit on Saturday night, including multi-hit games from both Desirae Spearman And Desianna Patmon . Patmon provided most of the offense as her two hits yielded six of the Aggies' eight RBIs, including four RBIs off a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. Emily Dix got the win for the Aggies in the circle as she pitched her third complete game of the season, giving up just two hits in five innings of work. HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless first inning, the Aggies took full advantage with a leadoff double Kristen Boyd who recorded her third two-bagger of the season and put an Aggie in scoring position. Boyd later scored from third base on a bunt Riley Carley put into play. Four batters later, Desianna Patmon drove home two more runs when a single came in through the left side Jessica Carreon And Riley Carley who started the game in second and third place. The next inning, NM State extended its lead with one of its best offensive innings of the season, scoring six runs. The Aggies quickly loaded the bases when two of the first four Aggie batters reached base before an error by Hilltopper's first baseman allowed it. Savannah Bejarano to sprint home from third place. Two batters later, Spearman secured her fifth multi-hit game of her freshman campaign while opening a window for Jayleen Burton to cross home plate and give the Aggies a 5-0 lead. Patmon then gave the Aggies a huge lift when she crushed a two-out grand slam over the left field wall to put the Crimson and White ahead by nine runs. Emily Dix then took control, as she gave up zero hits and retired six of the last seven batters, giving the Aggies their eighth home win of the season. NUMBER OF COMMENTS Desianna Patmon has been a fixture in the lineup at the designated hitter position as she has found her stride, recording hits in four of her last five games, including tonight when she posted two hits for a career-high six RBIs. With tonight's performance, Patmon now ranks first among Aggies and fourth among CUSA hitters in total RBIs with 18.

has been a fixture in the lineup at the designated hitter position as she has found her stride, recording hits in four of her last five games, including tonight when she posted two hits for a career-high six RBIs. With tonight's performance, Patmon now ranks first among Aggies and fourth among CUSA hitters in total RBIs with 18. Patmon's six-RBI game is also the most RBIs in a single game by an Aggie since Nikki Butler matched Patmon's effort on April 16, 2021.

First-year standout Desirae Spearman achieved her fifth multi-hit game of the season that she continues to shine for Kathy Rodolf and the Aggies. Through her first 10 collegiate games, Spearman has maintained a .571 batting average while leading the Aggies in home runs (6).

achieved her fifth multi-hit game of the season that she continues to shine for and the Aggies. Through her first 10 collegiate games, Spearman has maintained a .571 batting average while leading the Aggies in home runs (6). The Aggie defense took care of it Emily Dix with some help, as for the eighth time this season they recorded zero errors.

with some help, as for the eighth time this season they recorded zero errors. The Aggies finished the night 4-12 with runners in scoring position, while WKU failed to record a hit when a Hilltopper was on second or third and went 0-5 during those opportunities. ##NM State##

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/3/9/softball-patmons-six-rbi-night-fuels-run-rule-victory-over-western-kentucky.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos