Alabama football OG Tyler Booker is hosting a Watch Party in Washington





New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer had been hired just three weeks earlier. Transfer center Parker Brailsford had announced his move just two weeks earlier to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. But Tyler Booker saw no reason to waste time and saw perfect timing for the idea. So the weekend before the Super Bowl, a dead week for football, even the Senior Bowl is played two weeks before the veteran leader of the Crimson Tide offensive line used a group text to organize and host a Washington watch party for all the offensive linemen of the Crimson Tide. He handed the remote to Brailsford, who then cut off the recording of the offensive line assignments in the Huskies' electric offense. Booker wanted offensive line training to start early. SORTING:The Alabama football offensive line has a lot of competition, especially at these spots MAKING THE MOVE:Alabama Football bolsters thin WR corps by moving freshman TE to receiver “I had (about 15) guys over, and we had some food, and we were watching some games in Washington, and he said, 'Okay, this is what this play is called,' and, 'This is (what to do ) front and back,” Booker said. “So having him to help us has really brought us together, and closer.” What they saw was a very different plan from the one they were used to; one that requires more athleticism and pulling to the edge to reach linebackers. More releases into open space to run perimeter plays and screens. Brailsford, light on his feet for a 275-pound lineman, more than 60 pounds lighter than Alabama's average OL starter last year, excelled in the scheme. And that night he had everyone's attention. At least until dinner was ready. Booker's girlfriend Kalani made cheeseburger sliders, meatballs, a Rotel dip and, just in case that wasn't enough, some chicken fingers from Foosackly's were brought along as backup. Just what everyone needs to move faster on the field, right? The Crimson Tide's offseason training program hadn't started yet, so there would still be plenty of opportunities to burn off the calories. “You know, with a house full of offensive linemen, it was gone in 30 minutes. (Offensive tackle) Wilkin (Formby), he probably finished a tray himself,” Booker joked. More important than the menu, though, Booker's meeting helped establish Brailsford, who was a third-team All-Pac 12 center last year, as a resource for other offensive linemen trying to understand a new system. He will be flanked by Alabama's two returning starters at offensive guard, Booker and Jaeden Roberts, to create an experienced interior on a team looking for new starters at the tackle position. Just three practices into spring drills, Booker described him as another coach on the field. One big party and he was hired. Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

