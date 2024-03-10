Men's Tennis Inks Jamie Diack – LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. The LSU Men's Tennis Team welcomes Jamie Diack, a native of London, England, to Baton Rouge. He will transfer to the Tigers in the fall of 2024, head coach Danny Bryan announced. We are very excited to add Jamie and the Diack family to our LSU family. said assistant coach Sebastian Rey. Jaime is an exciting prospect with an athletic and aggressive game and we look forward to seeing him compete for the purple and gold. Jaime joins LSU having represented his country in junior competitions, winning national and international tournaments and having room to develop his game with the university's tennis calendar. Diack has enjoyed a decorated junior career. In singles, he claimed the 2022 Ata Kuner ITF Junior Cup, his first J30 Boys title. In doubles, Diack has made several deep runs in junior tournaments; a second place at the J5 Liverpool 2022 and semi-finals at the J3 Glasgow 2022 and the J5 Edinburgh 2021. Diack was also a national double winner in the U16s. At the J300 Roehampton he scored victories over Carlo Caniato, the world number 47 junior player, and Alex Frusina, the world number 17 junior player. The London native has also earned national accolades, even reaching No. 1 in the UK's official under-16 rankings. He has represented his country at international level, having played for Team Great Britain in the 2022 Summer and Winter Cups. Diack's UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) has increased to 12.65. He is the Tigers' second addition to the class of 2024, joining Ishaan Ravichander. He will head to Baton Rouge later this year in August ahead of the 2024-2025 season. follow us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on X, Instagram and Facebook.

