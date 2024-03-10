Union Blanks Brown 6-0 in the opening round of the ECAC hockey tournament





Next game: at Dartmouth 15-3-2024 | 19:00 March. 3 (Fri) / 7:00 PM bee Dartmouth History SCHENECTADY, ​​NY In the second-ever meeting between the Union College men's hockey team and Brown University in the ECAC Hockey Conference Tournament, it was Union who emerged victorious, 6-0, at Messa Rink on Saturday night. The shutout is the sixth playoff shutout in program history. The last playoff shutout was at Yale on March 6, 2020, and the last playoff shutout at home was on March 9, 2019, a 4-0 win over Colgate. Union scored two shorthanded goals in the victory and set a new program record with nine. The last time Union scored two shorthanded goals was on November 4, 2016, in a 5-3 win over Yale. The Garnet Chargers set a new program record for shorthanded goals with nine. The record previously stood at eight, set in 1994-95 and equaled in the 2014-15 season. Four different skaters found the back of the net among seniors Ben Tupker and junior Caden Villegas scored two goals each. Senior Chaz Smedsrud extended his goal streak to five games, one of the longest active goal streaks in Division I men's hockey. First year DJ Hart scored his first collegiate goal in the win with one of Union's two shorthanded goals. Union opened the scoring in the first period and never looked back. Nixon won a battle in the corner and kicked the puck to Junior Cullen Ferguson in the high slot. The defender shot through traffic with a wrister. Nixon added a shot off the rebound, but Lawton Zacher made the save. Villegas grabbed the rebound and cashed in on the open net. The Garnet Chargers added two in the middle frame, starting with a short goal from Hart. Senior Ville Immonen made a move behind the net and chipped the puck to Hart in the slot, who shot the wrister past Zacher. Union pushed the lead to three goals after senior Liam Robertson forced a turnover on the defensive end of the ice and fired it forward to Smedsrud. The senior winger sent in a one-timer from the top of the left wing for his 14egoal of the year. Union scored three goals in the final period, putting the match out of reach. When a few matching penalties expired, senior Nathan Kelly made a pass from behind the net to Tupker in the slot and the captain sent it past Zacher for his first of the night. The Garnet Chargers recorded their fifth goal with 8:27 left in the third period. Immonen won the face-off to Zacher's immediate left and Villegas immediately fired for his second goal of the game. After drawing a penalty, Brown pulled Zacher for the extra attacker. Tupker forced a turnover high in the defensive zone and ripped a shot across the ice for the short-handed empty-netter. Union outscored the Bears 40-22 and dominated in the faceoff circle with 41 wins to Brown's 26. Sophomore netminder Kyle Chauvette stopped all 22 shots he faced for his third shutout this season and the fourth clean sheet of his career. Zacher made 34 saves, including 17 in the first period. Union heads on the road next weekend for the best-of-three ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals. Keep an eye on UnionAthletics.com for an opponent and location.

