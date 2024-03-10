Gold rush for SA female athletes at the African Games in Ghana





South Africa made a huge leap up the medal rankings after a string of podium finishes in medal events on Saturday at the 13th African Games, as Cycling and Swimming Team secured SA's first gold medals at the continental showpiece in Accra, Ghana, from 4- March 23, 2024. Following Saturday's results, South African women secured three of Team SA's five gold medals, with South Africa and Algeria both on five gold medals, but South Africa in third place with a lower number of silver and bronze medals , while Egypt still ranks third. lead by a wide margin of 20 gold medals. Cyclist Hayley Preen set the tone on a winning Saturday for Team South Africa as she became the country's first gold medalist at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, winning gold in the women's elite U23 road race. It was a great race and my teammates were great, Preen said. We worked together as a team all day. With 9km to go there was a bend and when the riders slowed down I decided to go for it and ride that last stretch into the wind. I would have preferred a longer and harder race as it was less than 100km and quite flat. The riders then did not separate, so it became more tactical. More gold came in the pool as the South African swimmers put in dominant performances. Caitlin de Lange won the 100 meter freestyle in 55.53 seconds, Farida Hisham (55.62) from Egypt won silver while Ugandan Anna Muzito (56.01) took the top 3. Cyclist Hayley Preen became Team South Africa's first gold medalist at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, winning gold in the women's elite U23 road race. Photo: Supplied Team SA Speaking after her winning performance, De Lange had her eye on the prize: I said to myself: 'First put your hand against the wall.' On Team South Africa's camaraderie during the Games: It's an unreal experience, everyone supports each other and we just have a lot of fun. De Lange's second gold medal came alongside Georgia Els and two male teammates, Andrew Ross and Clayton Jimmie, in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. Catherin van Rensburg won gold in the 1500m freestyle in a Games record time of 16:47.61, while Leigh McMorran (2:19.06) finished second in the women's 200m butterfly behind Egypt's Diaaeldeen Abobakar (2:15.12), with her compatriot Jasmine Ahmed (2:15.12). 20.22) and finished third. CLICK TO VIEW THE PARTICIPANTS AND SCHEDULE OF TEAM SOUTH AFRICA CLICK TO VIEW THE MEDAL TABLE CLICK TO VIEW THE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Chess (Banele Mhango teamed with Jesse February for two wins and a draw) and Table Tennis (mixed teams Liam Beukes with Rochica Sonday in a 3-2 defeat to Madagascar and Cowen Lodewy with Lailaa Edwards in a 3-0 defeat to Angola) also saw South African action begins. All eyes will be on the SA T20 team in their third and final pool stage, a must-win tie against Nigeria, with plenty of action – including event titles – in the pool on Sunday. Cycling Medals: Gold

Hayley Preen (road race Elite U23 women) Swimming medals: Gold

Caitlin de Lange (100 meters freestyle women)

Catherin van Rensburg (1500 meters freestyle women)

4×100 freestyle mixed relay (Caitlin de Lange, Georgia Els, Andrew Ross, Clayton Jimmie) Silver

Leigh McMorran (women's 200m butterfly) Badminton: Women's Singles Round of 16 Johanita Scholtz with Rabiatu Ofoli 2-0 Women's Doubles, Round of 16 Amy Ackerman/Deidre Jordaan defeated Togo 2-0 Chess: Mixed teams, round 1

Team SA (Banele Mhango/Jesse February) 2 Ghana 0 Mixed teams, round 2

Team SA (Banele Mhango/Jesse February) 1 Algeria 0 Mixed teams, round 2

Team SA (Banele Mhango/Jesse February) 1 Angola 1 Table tennis: Mixed doubles, round of 64

Team SA (Liam Beukes/Rochica Sonday) lost 2-3 to Madagascar

Team SA (Cowen Lodewyn/Lailaa Edwards) lost 0-3 to Angola Main photo caption: SA made a huge jump in the medal rankings from 11th to third after a slew of medals in women's events at the 13th African Games, with cycling and swimming earning Team SA's first gold and silver medals in Accra on Saturday. This photo shows Caitlin de Lange (second from left) Georgia Els (second from right) after winning the 4×100 Freestyle mixed relay with fellow countrymen Andrew Ross and Clayton Jimmie. Photo: Roger Sedres via Team SA Photo 2 Caption: Cyclist Hayley Preen became Team South Africa's first gold medalist at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, winning gold in the women's elite U23 road race. Photo: Delivered Team SA

