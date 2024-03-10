Men's Tennis Hosts No. 46 Cornell Sunday





EAST LANSING, MI 16e Ranked men's tennis will host No. 46 Cornell on Sunday at noon at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center, looking for its 15th-ranked ranking.e win of the season. Scouting No. 46 Cornell The Big Red come to East Lansing with an 8-4 record on the season, 1-1 against ranked opponents. The only common opponent between the two teams this season is Middle Tennessee State, which the Spartans defeated 5-2 at home on February 4, and also defeated Cornell 4-2 on the road on February 27. Cornell's only ranked player is Romanian junior Radu Papoe, ranked No. 19 in the country with a 6-2 record on the season and 3-0 against ranked opponents. Two other Big Red are also undefeated against ranked opposition. Series history vs. Cornell The Spartans hold a 3-2 all-time lead over Cornell, 2-1 in the home comfort of East Lansing. The Big Red have won the last two matchups against MSU, both via sweeps. Last Time Out Diablo College Tennis Invitational (Tempe, Ariz.) The Spartans have fallen one spot in the ITA rankings from 15the following a 2-1 weekend in Tempe, Arizona, that ended in MSU's second loss of the season in the Blue Gray Classic final against No. 9 Arizona. En route to the finals, the Spartans beat Liberty 4-0 against No. 51 on Friday, March 1, and topped their first top-25 opponent of the year with a 4-2 victory over No. 23 Arizona State. For the second weekend in a row, MSU fell short in the finals of an eight-team tournament, being defeated 4-1 by the top-10 Wildcats in a game that was closer than the score indicated. Nation's Best Doubles Team Among Spartans Historical Rankings Update On Feb. 7, MSU Men's Tennis received several program-best rankings in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's first individual rankings update, led by junior Max Sheldon and sophomores Ozan Baris jumping to the No. 1 doubles team in the country. Sheldon and Baris' status as the top duo in the country marks the first time Spartan tennis student-athletes have topped the rankings. MSU was as high as No. 15 in the team rankings, while Baris was as high as No. 1. 4 in singles, also both program firsts. They have chemistry Second-year head coach in 16 games Harry Jadun has listed 15 different doubles combinations, all of which have recorded at least one win, while 10 of the duos have winning records. The most commonly used is the senior duo Graydon lair and junior Max Sheldon who have played in less than half the games together and have a 6-1 record. Spartans in ITA DI Men's Tennis Rankings, update (February 20, 2024)

Singles Double

