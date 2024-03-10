Detroit Catholic Central wins record 18th state title

There's no arguing that winning state championships brings all the comforts of home for the Novi Detroit Catholic Central boys hockey program.

Playing on their home ice in front of a capacity crowd of nearly 4,000 people at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Saturday night, the Shamrocks captured five straight Division 1 titles and an MHSAA record, ranking them 18th in school history with a 2-0 victory over Brighton. .

The victory capped a 29-1 season for CC, while defeating the Bulldogs (24-5-1) for the third straight season in the championship game. The Shamrocks remained undefeated against Michigan opponents for the second straight season (23-0).

During its five-game playoff run, CC outscored its tournament foes 34-2.

Brighton, who lost 7-1 to CC earlier this season, came into the match well, winning 14-0-1 in their last 15 games.

Brighton fought valiantly Saturday but couldn't solve Shamrock's senior goaltender Mathieu Chernaukas, who made 25 saves to post the shutout.

My defense played great, Chernaukas said. I couldn't have done that without them. The amount of pucks they kept wide gave them few chances… you never know what could happen because nothing is guaranteed. Really proud of the shutout.

In the second period, with CC holding a 1-0 lead, Brighton went 0-for-2 on the power play while the Shamrocks failed to convert on a pair of man-advantage opportunities, including a 5-minute boarding call that carried over to the third period . period for another 1:31.

Brighton's best chance to score an equalizer in the period came when Lane Petit broke in from a breakaway but fired the ball just wide. Meanwhile, Brighton goalkeeper Levi Pennala (26 saves) made an important stop following a breakaway from CC's Sebastiano Iavasile.

Their goaltender made some good saves, said Brighton fourth-year coach Kurt Kivisto. We knew that that one and a half minute penalty was huge. We got through that without any damage. It was a big moment in the hockey game for us, but unfortunately we couldn't take advantage of it afterwards. We were hopeful that one would go in, but we just couldn't find it tonight.

The Shamrocks got on the board first, capitalizing on a power-play goal thanks to defenseman Joe Curtin's left-handed shot from the left point after an assist from Andrew Atala at the 11:05 mark.

“We were on a power play and we knew we needed a goal,” Curtin said. I got a great pass from my partner Hare. He turned it towards me and I just tried to go low. He went in and found the net and was very lucky with that.

Brighton certainly had their chances and were only 1-0 down after successfully fighting the remainder of a 5-minute penalty for 91 seconds to start the third period, but Cael Rogowski pounced on his own rebound and scored unassisted to 3:15 and gave the Shamrocks a 2-0 cushion.

Each team took a pair of penalties, with Brighton having a 12–8 shot on goal advantage.

The first period wasn't our best, CC ninth-year coach Brandon Kaleniecki said. We liked the second better. Guys started doing more of what we wanted to do. The third period it was more about, 'Hey, you've got to get the puck out, make sure you do what we want to do in the offensive zone and don't play high risk,' and for the most part I thought we did that. . They had a few more chances and Matty obviously made a few good saves. We blocked a few shots. We had to take it out.

Chernaukas, a senior playing his first season on the varsity, proved to be an underrated X-factor during the playoff run for the Shamrocks.

Just look at Mathieu Chernaukas, let's start there, Kaleniecki said. He played three years in the JV system, had to work his way up slowly and bide his time. And he comes here as a senior and there are no guarantees. We didn't know if he would start games. He was on and off to start the year. You kept seeing him improve, improve and improve. You love to see the perseverance and guys like that get rewarded. That's the key. You have a guy waiting in the wings for three years and he finally gets an opportunity and he just steps up and takes it. He was great for us in the big moment. I'm just happy with a story like that.

And every time he was called, Chernaukas delivered.

It's great that I got the chance to play, said the CC goalkeeper. And when you get that opportunity, you just have to take advantage of it. And that's what I did.

Brighton, making its ninth state championship appearance, was seeking its sixth state crown. The Bulldogs earned a spot in Saturday's final with a 4-3 win over Clarkston following Zack Helminen's winning goal in Friday's semifinal.

“We were healthy tonight, the first time we played them we had four guys in the lineup and we were extremely short-handed, so we were a completely different team tonight,” Kivisto said. This senior class was great for us, a few of these guys were top five all-time point-getters. They have been to the state championship game three times. They won multiple league championships, so they were just a great group of young men, and they were very proud of what they did for hockey in Brighton.